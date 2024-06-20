Looking for a cheap external DVD drive for your laptop? We found one for just $17
Snag this cheap external DVD Drive for $17 while you still can
Walmart Plus Week continues to roll back prices on laptop accessories. If you're looking for an external DVD drive for your laptop, here's a deal you might like.
The Melliful External DVD Drive is currently on sale for just $17 at Walmart. That's $23 off, as it usually costs $39, and it's the lowest price I could find for this CD/DVD reader-writer. Not to be outdone, Amazon offers the Yotuo External DVD drive for just $14 ($3 off).
These are two of the cheapest external disc drives you can get now.
Today's best external DVD drive deal
Melliful External DVD Drive: $39 $17 @ Walmart
You can save 59% on the Melliful External DVD Drive via Pro Seller ifanze, shipped by Walmart. It is easy to set up and plug directly into your laptop via USB 3.0 or Type C connectivity. It works with Windows 11 and earlier, Linux, and all versions of Mac OS.
Features: Read Speed: 24x Max; DVD-ROM: 8x Max; DVD-ROM(DL): 6x Max, Write Speed: 24x CD-R, 8x CD-RW, DVD±R: 8X Max; DVD±R DL: 4X Max; DVD-R±9: 2.4x Max, Rewrite Speed: DVD+RW: 4X Max; DVD-RW: 4x Max; CD-RW: 10X Max; DVD-RAM: 3x Max
The multifunctional Melliful External CD/DVD Drive makes it easy to read/write/burn optical discs. It supports DVD-ROM, DVD-video, CD-R/RW, CD-ROM/XA, CD-ROM, CD-EXTRA, and CD-TEXT. Although we didn't test it,
Laptop-powered, it plugs directly into your laptop via USB 3.0 or Type C connectivity. It features a pop-up button and a disc tray design and works with Windows and MacOS machines.
While it's not compatible with Blu-ray discs, Chromebooks, tablets, or phones, it's a convenient means of instantly adding a CD/DVD drive to your laptop.
At just under $17, it's a cheaper alternative to the $35 Asus ZenDrive U9M and $80 Apple USB SuperDrive.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.