Looking for a cheap external DVD drive for your laptop? We found one for just $17

Walmart Plus Week continues to roll back prices on laptop accessories. If you're looking for an external DVD drive for your laptop, here's a deal you might like.

The Melliful External DVD Drive is currently on sale for just $17 at Walmart. That's $23 off, as it usually costs $39, and it's the lowest price I could find for this CD/DVD reader-writer. Not to be outdone, Amazon offers the Yotuo External DVD drive for just $14 ($3 off).

These are two of the cheapest external disc drives you can get now.

Today's best external DVD drive deal

Melliful External DVD Drive: $39 $17 @ Walmart

You can save 59% on the Melliful External DVD Drive via Pro Seller ifanze, shipped by Walmart. It is easy to set up and plug directly into your laptop via USB 3.0 or Type C connectivity. It works with Windows 11 and earlier, Linux, and all versions of Mac OS. Features: Read Speed: 24x Max; DVD-ROM: 8x Max; DVD-ROM(DL): 6x Max, Write Speed: 24x CD-R, 8x CD-RW, DVD±R: 8X Max; DVD±R DL: 4X Max; DVD-R±9: 2.4x Max, Rewrite Speed: DVD+RW: 4X Max; DVD-RW: 4x Max; CD-RW: 10X Max; DVD-RAM: 3x Max

The multifunctional Melliful External CD/DVD Drive makes it easy to read/write/burn optical discs. It supports DVD-ROM, DVD-video, CD-R/RW, CD-ROM/XA, CD-ROM, CD-EXTRA, and CD-TEXT. Although we didn't test it,

Laptop-powered, it plugs directly into your laptop via USB 3.0 or Type C connectivity. It features a pop-up button and a disc tray design and works with Windows and MacOS machines.

While it's not compatible with Blu-ray discs, Chromebooks, tablets, or phones, it's a convenient means of instantly adding a CD/DVD drive to your laptop.

At just under $17, it's a cheaper alternative to the $35 Asus ZenDrive U9M and $80 Apple USB SuperDrive.