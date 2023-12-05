Lenovo LOQ with RTX 4050 crashes to $699 in epic end-of-year gaming laptop deal

The Lenovo LOQ is one of the best gaming laptops to buy on a budget. With end-of-year sales happening at retailers right now, the latest RTX 40 series LOQ is at its best price yet.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo LOQ 15 RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop for just $699 at Best Buy. Typically $1,099, that's $400 in savings and the Lenovo LOQ's lowest price ever. Plus, get 1-free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $17) and 6-month of Trend Micro Internet Security (valued at $30) at check out.

Now just under $700 and bundled with freebies, the Lenovo LOQ is a tremendous value. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals for the money!

Today's best Lenovo LOQ deal