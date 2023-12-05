Lenovo LOQ with RTX 4050 crashes to $699 in epic end-of-year gaming laptop deal
Nab the Lenovo LOQ for just under $700
The Lenovo LOQ is one of the best gaming laptops to buy on a budget. With end-of-year sales happening at retailers right now, the latest RTX 40 series LOQ is at its best price yet.
For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo LOQ 15 RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop for just $699 at Best Buy. Typically $1,099, that's $400 in savings and the Lenovo LOQ's lowest price ever. Plus, get 1-free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $17) and 6-month of Trend Micro Internet Security (valued at $30) at check out.
Now just under $700 and bundled with freebies, the Lenovo LOQ is a tremendous value. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals for the money!
Today's best Lenovo LOQ deal
Lenovo LOQ 15 Gaming Laptop
Was:
$1,099
Now: $699 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $400 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop and get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD, 1080P Full HD camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, white backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Product launched: Oct. 2023
Price history: This is the Lenovo LOQ's lowest price yet
Price check: Lenovo $699 via coupon, "BBYDEALS"
Reviews: Although we didn't get a chance to test it, the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars from our sister sites. Toting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price.
Buy it if: You want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. The LOQ is suitable for gaming, video editing, and day-to-day multitasking.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop just for internet browsing, checking emails, and streaming content.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott