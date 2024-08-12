7 last chance Lenovo back-to-school deals to snag this week

Lenovo is one of the many PC makers running ongoing back-to-school sales this month. If you're still ticking items off your off-to-college checklist, Lenovo offers plenty of back-to-school deals on laptops and peripherals.

Students and educators save up to an extra 10% via Dell's Student Purchase Program.

One of the top deals from the sale is the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6, which is just $713 ($805 off) with coupon "SAVEONTHINKBOOK" at checkout. This is one of the best laptops for students, teachers, and anyone who wants a laptop with biometric security. For peace of mind, the ThinkBook 16 has a fingerprint reader built into the power button and an IR camera for secure logins using Windows Hello face recognition.

If you have more wiggle room in your budget, pick up the latest Intel Ultra Series-charged Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 starting from $1,362. For a limited time, take up to 50% off select configurations with coupons, "BTSTHINKSALE4", "THINKAUGDEAL", and "THINKAUGSALE3".

We're now in mid-August, and it's crunch time for college students and professors who are preparing for the new semester. Lenovo's back-to-school doorbusters end Aug. 18, so you still have time to save.

Shop Lenovo's entire sale and last-chance savings on Lenovo laptops and peripherals below.

Last chance Lenovo back-to-school deals

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: $2,619 $1,362 @ Lenovo via coupon, "BTSTHINKSALE4"

Take 50% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 with coupon "BTSTHINKSALE4" at checkout. In our review, we praise its excellent performance, sleek design, and stunning display. Although you'll have to do some system tweaks to squeeze more battery life, it's a capable premium laptop for students and teachers alike. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR + RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6: $1,519 $713 @ Lenovo via coupon, "SAVEONTHINKBOOK

You can save $805 on the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 via coupon "SAVEONTHINKBOOK." Engineered for business pros, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button, and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter and dual mics, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,599 $1,672 @ Lenovo via coupon, "X1GEN11DEAL"

You can save 47% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon "THINKJULYSALE3". This business laptop is excellent for college students and work professionals alike. In our review, we liked its lightweight design, fast SSD, and great battery life. Following real-world and performance tests, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare touchscreen, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD, Fingerprint reader, FHD IR camera with Privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5: $2,289 $1,009 @ Lenovo via coupon, "WSDEAL8"

You can save a staggering $1280 on the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 by applying the coupon "WSDEAL8" at checkout. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8840HS 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon 780M GPU, 1TB SSD, Fingerprint reader, 5MP RGB+IR with privacy shutter and dual microphone, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor: $284 $179 @ Lenovo via coupon, "AUGUST14D"

Take $105 off the Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor via coupon, "AUGUST14D". We didn't get to test this exact model, however, we tested and reviewed the Lenovo M14t and gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. We were impressed by the monitor's colorful, bright display, lightweight design, and sturdy kickstand. Expect this upgraded version to be on par, providing you with a portable second-screen experience. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) display 16:10 aspect ratio, 104 PPI, 100% sRGB color gamut, 2 x Type-C ports, natural low blue light

Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse: $19 $6 @ Lenovo via coupon, "XTRA10ACC"

Lowest price! Take $13 off the Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse via coupon "XTRA10ACC" at checkout. It features a nano USB 2.4 GHz wireless connection and a 1200 DPI optical sensor for responsive and precise tracking. Weighing a mere 2.3 ounces, the Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse is portable, easy to set up, and doesn't sacrifice quality for simplicity. Features: 2.4 GHz Nano USB wireless connection, 1200 DPI resolution optical sensor, up to 8 million clicks for left and right buttons, comfortable and functional ambidextrous design, battery life of up to 12 months