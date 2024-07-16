Newegg's anti-Prime Day FantasTech sale drops the Acer Aspire 5 to just $449

Amazon Prime Day isn't the only sales event in town. Newegg's FantasTech sale currently features unbeatable discounts, some of which put Amazon to shame.

For a limited time, you can get yourself the Acer Aspire 5 Laptop for just $449. It normally costs $699, so that's $250 off. This marks the lowest price ever for this Acer laptop in one of the best alternative Prime Day laptop deals you can get.

Although we didn't get a chance to test this laptop, sister brands TechRadar and Tom's Guide reviewed the Acer Aspire 5. They were impressed by the laptop's decent performance, great battery life, and solid build quality.

If you're looking for a capable productivity laptop that doesn't cost a whole lot, the Acer Aspire 5 is a sensible choice. Especially at this remarkably low price point.

Newegg takes $250 off the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58M-54LG) during its anti-Prime Day FantasTech sale. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home Release Date: June 2023

The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and speedy 512GB SSD. This configuration is more than adequate for creating docs, streaming content, light photo/editing, and cloud gaming.

In terms of design, the Acer Aspire 5's aluminum top cover and 0.7-inch thin chassis afford it a premium look and feel. As slim as it is, this laptop has a good amount of ports. For your connectivity needs, you get 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (one with Power-off Charging), 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, and 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack.

In a nutshell, the Acer Aspire 5 is a solid everyday laptop for most people.