Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs are up to $450 off during Antonline's Black Friday sale

Microsoft's newest fleet of Surface Copilot+ PCs is heavily discounted for Black Friday.

Go-to electronics retailer Antonline is slashing up to $450 off various Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 2-in-1 configurations.

Currently, Antonline offers the 512GB Surface Laptop 7 for $899 ($300 off). Given that it's normally priced at just under $1,200, it's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals. It also marks a new low price for this particular Surface Laptop 7, so you're getting a true Black Friday price.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus processor powers the laptop on sale alongside 16GB of RAM. If your budget allows, you can get the 1TB model Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Elite CPU and 32GB RAM for $1,549 ($450 off).

Our Surface Laptop 7 review gives it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Sister brand TechRader gives it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and names it the Editor's Choice best laptop of 2024.

Launched back in June, the Surface Laptop 7 is one of the first laptops to usher in a new wave of AI-driven computing in 2024. Microsoft partnered with chip maker Qualcomm to configure its new Surface devices with Snapdragon X Series CPUs and Adreno graphics.

If portability, seamless performance, and long battery life are important to you, the Surface Laptop 7 makes a great daily driver.

Black Friday deal Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 X Plus : was $999 now $849 at antonline At Antonline, you can save $150 on the base model Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Powering the Surface Laptop 7 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU, which has 45 trillion operations per second of NPU power. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Black Friday deal Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 X Plus (512GB): was $1,199 now $899 at antonline Get double the storage and double the savings with $300 off the 512GB model Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Powering the Surface Laptop 7 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU, which has 45 trillion operations per second of NPU power. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Black Friday deal Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 X Elite: was $1,399 now $1,099 at antonline Antonline is offering $300 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU for Black Friday. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Editor's Choice was $1,599 now $400 at antonline This Black Friday deal knocks a whopping $400 off the 1TB model Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 X Elite (32GB/1TB: was $1,999 now $1,549 at antonline The 1TB model Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU and 32GB of RAM is a massive $450 off for Black Friday. This configuration is Ideal for serious multitaskers and features Microsoft's innovative Windows Copilot+ AI built-in, Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Microsoft 15" Surface Laptop 7 X Elite : was $1,299 now $1,099 at antonline You can save $200 on the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+