How to save $100 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 with RTX 5080 graphics
Take $100 off the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 with RTX 5080 at checkout with this exclusive offer.
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 with RTX 5080 GPU starts at $3,179 and is now available for purchase directly from Lenovo. Luckily, I found a Lenovo offer that takes a little of the top.
Here's how to save $100 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 with RTX 5080.
First-time customers can get the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 with RTX 5080 for $3,079 ($100 off) at Lenovo. This is the lowest price ever for this newly released Lenovo laptop, and it's one of the best RTX 50 series gaming laptop deals I've seen.
Browse: Lenovo's Annual Sale
To secure this discount, click on the blue Unlock $100 Off button at the bottom left corner of the landing page. Enter your email address and name and select Unlock Offer. Apply your unique coupon at checkout to reduce the price to $3,049.
The 2025 Legion Pro 7i refresh packs Intel's new Core Ultra 200HX gaming processor. Lenovo promises up to 20% more performance power than its predecessor.
In our hands-on Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 review, we like how it has the same off-set touchpad and full-sized arrow keys we've grown accustomed to. We were so impressed by the previous-gen Legion Pro 7i Gen 9's performance, stunning display, and smooth graphics that we named it Editor's Choice.
Like its predecessor, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 is primed for gaming, video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks.
If you're looking for a powerhouse laptop for core gaming or creating, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen is worth a look.
Today's best Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 deal
Overview
First-time customers save $100 on the new Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 with RTX 5080. Click on the blue Unlock $100 Off button at the lower left corner of the page.
Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Launch date: March 2025
Price history: This is the RTX 5080 Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10's lowest price ever.
Price check: B&H $3,299 (2TB model/Preorder)
Reviews: In our hands-on Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 review, we liked how it has the same off-set touchpad and full-sized arrow keys we've become accustomed to from the series. Like its predecessor, it's primed for gaming, video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on
Buy it if: If you want a high-performance personal computer for AAA gaming at high refresh rates, video editing, 3D rendering, and similar graphics-demanding tasks.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic tasks like creating docs, checking emails, browsing the web, and streaming content.
