Forget Amazon's Big Deal Days! Check out these 5 early Walmart Holiday Deals on laptops

Amazon just announced the dates for its upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale — Oct. 8-9 — but it's no longer the only retailer with huge deals planned for those days. Multiple epic deals are slated for Oct. 8-13 during Walmart Holiday Deals, and these deals easily rival those of Amazon's Big Deal Days.

For everyone, Walmart's best online deals will be available starting October 8 at 12 12 p.m. ET at Walmart.com and the Walmart app, but if you're a Walmart Plus member, you'll have an extra 12 hours of access before the general public. For Walmart Plus members, online deals kick off on October 8 at 12 a.m. ET.

If you'd prefer to shop in person, deals are set to go live in-store on October 9 at 6 a.m. ET. And unlike Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, which end on October 9, Walmart Holiday Deals, will last through October 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Walmart featured deals are the 98-inch Roku 4K Smart TV for $1,498, an MSI Thin 15 Gaming Laptop for $599 ($100 off), and a Restored Apple MacBook Air Bundle for $279 ($53 off).

Ahead of the Walmart Holiday Deals event, the store is slashing prices on some of its most popular laptops to make room for even more great deals. My favorite deal so far is the HP Victus gaming laptop for just $599 — that's $380 in savings! But read on to see if another laptop deal catches your eye.

Early Walmart Holiday Deals laptop discounts

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: $429 $349 @ Walmart

Save $80 on this already affordable laptop from Lenovo. Equipped with an AMD CPU, it can handle cloud gaming (and maybe even a few simple games locally) and any basic tasks you throw at it, from web browsing to media streaming. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, AMD Radeon 610M graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, up to 11 hours of battery life, 720p webcam with privacy shutter, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home

HP Laptop 15: $599 $339 @ Walmart

Save a whopping $260 on this solid HP laptop, perfect for anyone in need of a basic laptop to handle online shopping, media streaming, document processing, and other simple tasks. Features: Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, 15.6-inch FHD display, up to 10 hours video playback, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 5, HP TrueVision camera with AI noise removal, Windows 11 Home

HP Victus 15 RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop: $979 $599 @ Walmart

If you're in need of an entry-level gaming laptop, look no further than the HP Victus. It's slashed by $380 right now, making it more affordable than ever before. With its Ryzen 5 CPU and RTX 4050 GPU, it can play a lot of games at max settings with ease. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB of VRAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz IPS display with AMD FreeSync Premium tech, DTS: X Ultra sound, up to 11 hours video playback, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home

Apple MacBook Air M1: $699 $649 @ Walmart

Now that M2 MacBook Airs are available, the M1 model is starting to go on sale. Save $50 on Apple's M1 MacBook Air, an option that's well-equipped for students or anyone else looking to get exceptional battery life out of a laptop. Features: Apple M1 chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600), 400-nit Retina display, up to 18-hour battery life, backlit Magic keyboard, Touch ID, 720p FaceTime HD camera, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, macOS