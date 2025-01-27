Best Buy is having a 48-hour sale, here are 7 deals to snag before it ends

Best Buy is running a 48-hour flash sale with limited-time deals for all. You have until January 29 to snag the 7 featured deals I sifted out from the sale.

Best Buy is known for having fantastic Apple deals and here's one worth your while.

As part of the sale, you can get the 5 out of 5-star rated M4 MacBook Pro for $1,399 ($200 off). This is an all-time low price for Apple's latest pro-grade MacBook and one of the top deals of 2025 so far.

Featuring Apple Intelligence and backed by our Laptop Mag's Editor's Choice Award, the M4 MacBook Pro is the most advanced laptop from Apple yet.

If you were hoping to catch a price break on Apple's best-selling wearable, here's a deal you'll like. Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is letting the Apple Watch Ultra 2 go for $739 ($60 off). Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.

Another standout deal, I recommend is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $799 ($400 off) . This deal is particularly special since it was just featured as a Best Buy member-only deal earlier this month. So if you missed out on the deal for lack of a Best Buy Plus membership, here's your second chance at saving.

These are just a few featured deals from Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale. So if you're due for a gadget overhaul for the new year, shop and save with my recommended discounts below.

Lowest price Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Best Buy Best Buy is slashing $200 off the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning M4 MacBook Pro 14. In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we were so floored by its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and impressive 18+ hour battery life that we rated it 5 out of 5 stars. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS

HP Laptop 15: was $499 now $259 at Best Buy This limited-time deal from Best Buy takes $240 off the 2024 HP Laptop 15 (model: 15-fd0023dx). Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode, this 15-inch HP touchscreen laptop is streamlined for speed and security. It's like HP's Windows laptop alternative to ChromeOS-powered Chromebooks. At this price, it's suitable for college students, business pros, and anyone else looking for an everyday laptop Features: 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) 250-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home in S mode, Ports: 1 x HDMI 1.4, 2 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x USB-C 3.0

Insignia 75" Insignia F50 Series 4K LED Fire TV: was $599 now $429 at Best Buy In this Best Buy 48-Hour Sale deal you save $170 off the 75" Insignia F50 Series 4K LED Fire TV. It features a 4K Ultra HD for vibrant, true-to-life images. Plus, DTS Studio Sound speaker technology delivers life-like sound from your TV. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming—and control it all with your voice. Ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles and more.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $739 at Best Buy Now $60 off, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $19 at Best Buy Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash sale knocks $50 off EA Sports College Football 25. This is a great pick for fans of Madden NFL looking to try something new. Compete in iconic stadiums at campuses around the country with immersive audio and unique gameplay mechanics like Wear & Tear, Homefield Advantage, and CampusIQ.

Shokz OpenRun Pro Open-Ear Headphones: was $159 now $99 at Best Buy Need some new sports headphones for running? Save $60 on Shokz OpenRun Pro Open-Ear Headphones during Best Buy's 48-Hour Sale. These premium open-ear headphones provide and lightweight secure fit which makes them ideal for running. Featuring a wrap-around titanium design and bone conduction technology, they stay in place when you're active.

