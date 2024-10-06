I found 5 October Prime Day deals on Laptop Mag's favorite business laptops

Amazon's October Prime Day event and competing Anti-Prime Day deals offer notable discounts on our favorite business laptops right now. Fall sales this spooky season are seemingly kicking off the holidays early.

I say this because we're not even a full week into October and business laptops are already getting hefty price cuts. Current markdowns are so impressive that they're giving Black Friday feels.

For example, you can get the HP EliteBook Ultra G1Q Copilot+ PC for $1,399 ($300 off) or direct from HP. One of our favorite business laptops, the HP EliteBook Ultra review earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from us. If long battery life, performance, and touchscreen vibrancy are important to you in a business notebook, the EliteBook Ultra is worth considering.

Looking for the best of both worlds in a versatile 2-in-1 business laptop? Say less. Best Buy's Anti Prime Day sale knocks up to $550 off the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice HP Spectre X360. We highly recommend it for its sleek design, stunning OLED display, excellent performance, and solid battery life.

See more of our favorite October Prime Day and anti-Prime Day deals this week.

October Prime Day business laptop deals — top discounts

Lenovo ThinkPad E14: was $1,729 now $985 at lenovo.com Save $743 — Apply Lenovo coupon, "SAVEONESERIES" at checkout to save hundreds off the latest ThinkPad E14 series business laptop. In our review, we were impressed by its sleek, quality design and unwavering performance and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. The ThinkPad E14 is a sensible choice if you're looking for a quality business laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. For less than $1000, you're getting a premium-built rugged notebook with a bright display, and solid performance. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro