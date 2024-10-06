I found 5 October Prime Day deals on Laptop Mag's favorite business laptops
Score October Prime Day savings on our recommended business laptops
Amazon's October Prime Day event and competing Anti-Prime Day deals offer notable discounts on our favorite business laptops right now. Fall sales this spooky season are seemingly kicking off the holidays early.
I say this because we're not even a full week into October and business laptops are already getting hefty price cuts. Current markdowns are so impressive that they're giving Black Friday feels.
For example, you can get the HP EliteBook Ultra G1Q Copilot+ PC for $1,399 ($300 off) or direct from HP. One of our favorite business laptops, the HP EliteBook Ultra review earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from us. If long battery life, performance, and touchscreen vibrancy are important to you in a business notebook, the EliteBook Ultra is worth considering.
Looking for the best of both worlds in a versatile 2-in-1 business laptop? Say less. Best Buy's Anti Prime Day sale knocks up to $550 off the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice HP Spectre X360. We highly recommend it for its sleek design, stunning OLED display, excellent performance, and solid battery life.
See more of our favorite October Prime Day and anti-Prime Day deals this week.
October Prime Day business laptop deals — Quick links
- HP EliteBook Ultra G1Q: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ B&H | HP
- HP Spectre x360 14: was $1,629 now $1,179 @ Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6: was $1,729 now $743 @ Lenovo
- Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 14: was $1,449 now $1,149 @ Amazon
October Prime Day business laptop deals — top discounts
Save $300 - The HP EliteBook Ultra G1Q Copilot+ PC is one of our favorite business laptops. In our HP EliteBook Ultra review, we rated it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for reliability, performance, and touchscreen vibrancy. Optimized for performance and productivity, it packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU and Microsoft's Copilot + AI software. It's also one of the most power-efficient notebooks you can buy with a stellar battery life of over 16 hours in our Laptop Mag battery test.
Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, 512GB SSD, 5MP IR camera, Windows 11 Pro
Price check: B&H $1,399
Save $450 — Best Buy rivals October Prime Day with this limited-time deal on the HP Spectre x360 14 — the best business laptop period. In our HP Spectre x360 14 review, we loved its gorgeous OLED display, great battery life, and excellent performance.
Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit OLED touchscreen with HDR 400, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB of SSD storage, fingerprint reader, 9MP IR camera with AI, quad speakers, backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Save $743 — Apply Lenovo coupon, "SAVEONESERIES" at checkout to save hundreds off the latest ThinkPad E14 series business laptop. In our review, we were impressed by its sleek, quality design and unwavering performance and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. The ThinkPad E14 is a sensible choice if you're looking for a quality business laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. For less than $1000, you're getting a premium-built rugged notebook with a bright display, and solid performance.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Save $350 — If you want a capable personal computer with robust performance, security, and battery life, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Book 4 Pro. We didn't get a chance to review the Galaxy Book 4 Pro at launch, however, one of our brands, TechRadar rates it 4 out of 5 stars. The laptop's sturdy, sleek design, stunning AMOLED display, and nearly 12-hour battery life were some of the things they liked about it.
Features: 14-inch (up to 16-inch) 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM (32GB with 16-inch), Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, Windows 11 Home
Save $100 — The MacBook Air M3 is one of the best laptops for remote workers. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
