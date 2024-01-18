Hurry! Best Buy knocks $250 off the excellent MacBook Pro M3 Max — today only

Apple's latest MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind. Currently, this Editor's Choice laptop we crowned King of all MacBooks is nicely discounted at Best Buy.

For today only, you can get the MacBook Pro M3 Max for $2,949 with Best Buy Plus. Normally, you'd expect to spend $3,199 on this top-shelf pro-level MacBook, so that's $250 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for the MacBook Pro M3 Max so far. In fact, it's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen since the holidays.

Apple's M3 Max-powered MacBook Pro is up to 2.5x faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max series and houses up to 128GB of unified memory. So if you're searching for a laptop that can take on power-hungry productivity demands, the MacBook Pro M3 Max is more than adequate.

This deal ends Jan. 19 at 12:59 am ET so act fast to snag this rare deal!

Today's best MacBook Pro M3 Max deal