Hurry! Best Buy knocks $250 off the excellent MacBook Pro M3 Max — today only
Save $250 on the insanely powerful MacBook Pro M3 Max
Apple's latest MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind. Currently, this Editor's Choice laptop we crowned King of all MacBooks is nicely discounted at Best Buy.
For today only, you can get the MacBook Pro M3 Max for $2,949 with Best Buy Plus. Normally, you'd expect to spend $3,199 on this top-shelf pro-level MacBook, so that's $250 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for the MacBook Pro M3 Max so far. In fact, it's one of the best MacBook deals we've seen since the holidays.
Apple's M3 Max-powered MacBook Pro is up to 2.5x faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max series and houses up to 128GB of unified memory. So if you're searching for a laptop that can take on power-hungry productivity demands, the MacBook Pro M3 Max is more than adequate.
This deal ends Jan. 19 at 12:59 am ET so act fast to snag this rare deal!
Today's best MacBook Pro M3 Max deal
14" Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max:
$3,199 $2,949 @ Best Buy w/ membership
For a limited time, save $250 on the MacBook Pro M3 Max with My Best Buy Plus. Also, take advantage of Best Buy's trade-in offer to save up to $825. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Launch date: Oct. 2023
Price history: This is the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Max's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Amazon $2,999 | B&H $2,999
Review consensus: The MacBook Pro series has only gotten better with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 Pro chip, which delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing and gaming, while delivering long lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You just need a basic laptop to push documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott