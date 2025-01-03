HP Red Tag Sale 2025: 9 new year deals I recommend

Clearance sales are underway ahead of Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) which kicks off in Las Vegas on January 7. That said, the HP Red Tag Sale is now live with weeklong savings on its top-rated laptop, monitors, printers, and PC accessories.

So if you didn't get want you wanted over the holidays, it's a great opportunity to refresh your gear for less. HP's Red Tag Sale is pricing just about everything to move to make way for the brand's 2025 product rollout.

Shop HP's sale now and ring in the new year with huge discounts of up to 58% off HP laptops , up to 54% off HP gaming PCs and accessories, up to 65% off HP EliteBook, ProBook, and ZBook business laptops.

HP's Red Tag Sale also offers stellar markdowns on HP All-in-One printers (up to $200 off), and up to $357 off HP monitors and monitor bundles multi-screen setups. What's more, you can takes an extra 10% off when you apply coupon, "HHMONITOR" at checkout.

I could go on and on about the fantastic deals from HP's Red Tag Sale but I can show you better that I can tell you. Browse HP's entire Red Tag Sale and my recommended deals below.

HP Red Tag Sale deals

HP Pavilion 16: was $1,019 now $459 at HP US This HP Red Tag Sale deal takes $560 off the HP Pavilion 16. It's a wise choice if you're on the prowl for a budget-friendly 16-inch laptop for multitasking. At just under $460, you're getting a capable laptop that packs great performance for the price. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with dual array microphones, DTS:XUltra dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy Laptop 17t: was $1,299 now $799 at HP US One of the best HP Red Tag Sale deals slashes a whopping $500 on the HP Envy Laptop 17t. This is the laptop to buy if you want a premium workstation laptop for creating and gaming. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touch display, Intel Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter, DTS:X Ultra dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy x360 15: was $999 now $679 at HP US Save $320 on the HP Envy x360 15 during HP's Red Tag Sale. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops around, the HP Envy x360 series earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating form us for its solid performance, clicky keyboard, and crisp webcam. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, Intel Integrated SoC, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter and dual array microphones , DTS:X Ultra dual speakers with HP Audio Boost and Poly Studio, Windows 11 Home

Editor's Choice HP Spectre x360 14 : was $1,465 now $1,065 at HP US HP's Red Tag Sale takes $400 off the fantastic HP Spectre x360 14-inch OLED 2-in-1 laptop. We reviewed the HP Spectre x360 14 and gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its sleek design, beautiful OLED display, and excellent performance. It's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop. Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, top firing DTS:X Ultra quad speakers with HP Audio Boost and Poly Studio, fingerprint reader, HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with privacy shutter and dual array mics, HP rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Home

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip : was $1,449 now $1,019 at HP US During the HP Red Tag Sale, you can save $430 on the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop. In our HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5 star rating. While the laptop's impressive gaming performance, sharp OLED display, and good webcam are wowed us, its overall performance leaves room for improvement. Still, it's worth considering if you're looking for a convertible laptop that tackles the heavy lifting of creative and gaming applications. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz 500-nit OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 226V 8-core CPU, Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Flash deal HP Laptop 15: was $819 now $339 at HP US This limited time HP Red Tag Sale deal takes an astonishing 58% off the customizable HP Laptop 15. This 15-inch HP touchscreen laptop is suitable for college students, business pros, and anyone else looking for a sub-$350 everyday laptop. For $50 more, you can upgrade to the FHD display version which is 55% off its normal price. Features: 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1334U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

HP Series 5 Monitor: was $199 now $135 at HP US Save $50 on the 27-inch HP Series 5 monitor during HP's Red Tag Sale. Stack your savings and take an extra 10% off via coupon "HHMONITOR" at checkout and drop its price to $135. This sleek HP Series 5 monitor has a beautiful 1080p resolution display with 100Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness. Other notable features are its adjustable stand, and eye comfort functions to reduce blue light and eye strain. Elevate your productivity and zhuzh up your study space with HP series 5 monitor.

HP USB-C/A Universal Dock G2: was $259 now $142 at HP US Save $117 on the USB-C/A Universal Dock G2. It works with just about any USB-A, USB-C, and Thunderbolt-enabled laptop. Thanks to the dock's single, plug and play hassle-free installation and 4.8 x 4.8 inch compact design, you'll enjoy a clutter-free workspace. Features: 1 x USB Type C-port with data and power out, 2 x USB Type A charging ports; 1 x combo audio jack, 2 x DisplayPort ports 1 x RJ45 port, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, standard lock slot