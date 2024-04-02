Amazon knocks nearly 50% off these top-rated SoundPeats open-ear sport headphones
Amazon knocks nearly 50% off top-rated SoundPeats open ear headphones among today's audio deals. If you don't want to spend a small fortune on sports headphones for working out, running or cycling, here's a deal you might like.
For a limited time, you can get SoundPeats RunFree Open Ear Headphones for just $31 at Amazon. Previously $39 that's $8 off and $28 cheaper than SoundPeats's direct price. This is SondPeats RunFree's lowest ever price and one of the best headphone deals of spring so far. Select Amazon's on-page coupon and apply code "1R1RBDHC6MG4" at checkout to see your savings in-cart.
At just $31, SoundPeats RunFree open ear sport headphones are a budget-friendly alternative to the $180 Shokz OpenFun Pro.
Best SoundPeats open ear sport headphones deal
SoundPeats RunFree Open Ear Sport Headphones
Was:
$59 $39
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundPEATS-RunFree-Comfortable-Conduction-Multi-Point%2Fdp%2FB0C9M5CML8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$31 @Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $8 SoundPeats RunFree Open Ear Headphones ($28 off list) via Amazon's on-page coupon and code "1R1RBDHC6MG4" at checkout.
Features: Open-ear design, 16.2mm drivers, IPX4 water resistant, air conduction tech. liquid silicone comfort, Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-connection support, touch controls, USB-C connectivity, up to 14 hours of battery life.
Release date: January 2023
Price history: This is the SoundPEATS RunFree lowest price ever.
Price check: <a href="https://soundpeats.com/products/runfree-sport-headphones" data-link-merchant="soundpeats.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">SoundPeats $59 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSoundPEATS-RunFree-Lite-Air-Conduction-Headphones-Wireless-Sports-Headphones-Bluetooth-5-3-Ear-Headphones-for-Sports-Running%2F5013858530%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="soundpeats.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Walmart $45
Reviews: We didn't test them, however, our sister site Tom's Guide gave the SoundPEATS RunFree a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. Overall, the SoundPEATS RunFree cram punchy sound into a comfortable and light conduction style design.
Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/soundpeats-runfree" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="soundpeats.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★
Buy it if: You want sporty headphones for running, cycling and intense workouts. Or if you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the $180 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FShokz-OpenRun-Pro-Conduction-Built%2Fdp%2FB09BVXT8TJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="soundpeats.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Shokz OpenRun Pro.
Don't buy it if: You don't like the wrap-around-the-neck style of the headphones. Consider open-ear headphones with an ear-hook design like the<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FTOZO-Lightweight-Multi-Angle-Long-Lasting-Crystal-Clear%2Fdp%2FB0C746TY77%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="soundpeats.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Tozo OpenBuds for $49 ($33 off) or <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundcore-Headphones-Ultra-Comfort-Lightweight-Ergonomic%2Fdp%2FB0CNCHLR56%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="soundpeats.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Soundcore V30i for $44 ($5 off).
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
