Amazon knocks nearly 50% off these top-rated SoundPeats open-ear sport headphones

Amazon knocks nearly 50% off top-rated SoundPeats open ear headphones among today's audio deals. If you don't want to spend a small fortune on sports headphones for working out, running or cycling, here's a deal you might like.

For a limited time, you can get SoundPeats RunFree Open Ear Headphones for just $31 at Amazon. Previously $39 that's $8 off and $28 cheaper than SoundPeats's direct price. This is SondPeats RunFree's lowest ever price and one of the best headphone deals of spring so far. Select Amazon's on-page coupon and apply code "1R1RBDHC6MG4" at checkout to see your savings in-cart.

At just $31, SoundPeats RunFree open ear sport headphones are a budget-friendly alternative to the $180 Shokz OpenFun Pro.

Best SoundPeats open ear sport headphones deal