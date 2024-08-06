Google is offering big savings on Pixel smartphones, tablets, and earbuds this week

If you’re in the market for a tech upgrade, then check out these five fantastic Google Pixel offers at the Google store right now.

With the imminent release of the Pixel 9 line-up, you can save up to $700 on their current range of smartphones including the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro when you sign up to their Google Fi wireless network, and there is a healthy discount on the Pixel 8a if you’d rather stay with your current provider too.

There are also some deals on other gadgets too, including their excellent Pixel Tablet (which we reviewed last year and absolutely loved) and Pixel Buds Pro earbuds, so you can get a full portable tech upgrade in one go. These deals are running for the next four days, ending August 10, 2024, at 11:59 pm PT.

It’s also worth noting that Amazon is matching most of these deals, and offering solid alternatives for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals if you don’t want to sign up for Google Fi, so check them out too.

5 best Google Store deals

Google Pixel 8a: $499 $449 @ Google

Grab Google’s latest mid-range handset, the Google Pixel 8a with a $50 discount. It’s already much cheaper than the Google Pixel 8, and other than a slightly downgraded camera, it’s basically the same phone. Check out our Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8a guide to see what we mean. Features: 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz OLED display with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3, Google Tensor G3 9-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, IP67 dust-and-water resistant, rated battery life of up to 24 hours Price check: Amazon $399

Google Pixel 8: $699 Free @ Google w/ Google Fi

If $50 off the MSRP isn’t enough for you, then how about 100% off the Google Pixel 8 when you join a Google Fi Unlimited Plus plan. You’ll need to pay up-front, and then the offer is paid out in 24 monthly bill credits of $19.42/month. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging Price check: Amazon $549

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 $299 @ Google w/ Google Fi

If you want a top-of-the-line, flagship phone and don't want to pay flagship prices, then you can also save a massive $700 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro when you join and open a Google Fi Unlimited Plus plan. Again, you pay the cost upfront and then get the $700 refunded in 24 monthly bill credits. Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 2400-nit OLED display, Google Tensor G3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Android 14 OS out of the box (and 7 years of updates), typical 5,050 mAh battery with life over 24 hours, 10.5MP front camera, rear camera array with 50MP main camera, 48MP telephoto lens, and 48MP ultra-wide lens. Price check: Amazon $699

Google Pixel Tablet: $399 $349 @ Google

Save $50 on this slick and stylish tablet that offers great performance and excellent battery life. We reviewed this last year and were super impressed by the booming speakers which make it ideal for listening to tunes around the house. You can boost that soundscape even further with the charging speaker dock bundle, which is also on offer at $399 — $100 off the usual price. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 8-core processor, fingerprint reader, and 128GB of storage. Price check: Amazon $349