Huge Dell and Alienware gaming laptop sale takes up to $700 off, here are my favorite deals

Fall is shaping up to be a great season for Dell and Alienware gaming laptop deals. The PC maker is slashing prices on its family of top-rated Nvidia RTX 40 series gaming-specific rigs. Prices start at just $799.

One of my favorite deals drops the Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4070 to $2,299 ($400 off). In our Alienware X16 R2 review, we found its strong performance and graphics, thin design, and solid battery life impressive. We were also fond of its excellent keyboard and great thermals. After hours of real-world use and testing in our lab, were rated the Alienware X16 R2 4 out of 5 stars.

If you prefer a gaming rig with more screen and more mean, consider the 18-inch Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4080 GPU for $2,799 ($300 off). While we didn't get a chance to test the m18 R2, sister site Tom's Guide did and rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its incredible gaming experience and clicky keyboard.

These are just two of the top Dell and Alienware gaming laptop deals right now at Dell. See more of my favorite discounts below and browse Dell's entire sale for more options.

Today's best Dell and Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop: $2,699 $2,299 @ Dell

Dell knocks $400 off the Alienware x16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 graphics. In our Alienware x16 R2 review, we praised the laptop for its excellent mechanical keyboard, relatively long battery life for a gaming laptop, and wildly impressive performance. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam with microphone

Dell G15 RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop: $999 $799 @ Dell

Now $200 off, the Dell G15 with RTX 4050 graphics is one of the best gaming laptops to buy on a budget. Although we didn't test it, the Dell G15 delivers great gaming performance as reviews from our sister sites Tom's Guide and Tom's Hardware found. Like most gaming laptops, battery life could be better, however, it's a solid gaming laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop: $1,699 $999 @ Dell

Save $700 on the stellar Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4050 gaming laptop. With a compact 14-inch display, it's easily portable around campus or your daily commute. Inside, it packs a powerful CPU/GPU combo to run AAA games and demanding applications flawlessly. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 300-nit display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones

Dell G16 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop: $1,949 $1,299 @ Dell

One of the best Dell gaming laptop deals right now takes $650 off the Dell G16 with RTX 4070 graphics. Although we didn't test this exact laptop, based on our experience with the Dell G series, these gaming notebooks typically offer impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers

Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop: $1,699 $1,399 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060 gaming if you want a big-screen and top-tier gaming performance. We reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 and called it a phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek redesign. Though our review unit's dum display and battery life could have been better, this laptop is a capable gaming and productivity beast. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones