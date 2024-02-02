Forget Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest starts at just $249, includes NordVPN free for 1-year!

Meta's VR headset prices start at $249 for the Meta Quest 2 and $499 for the Meta Quest 3. If you're not totally sold on the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro but like the idea of gaming and watching Netflix in VR, the Meta Quest is the better (and cheaper) buy.

Right now, when you buy the Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest 3 at Newegg, you'll get a free 12-month subscription of NordVPN for free (valued at $70). It's worth noting the Quest 3 bundles a free copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2 and bonus $10 Newegg gift card. Both Quest VR headsets scored high ratings with us with the Meta Quest 2 garnering our coveted Editor's Choice award. Our reviewer praised its lightweight, comfortable fit, and crisp graphics.

Meta Quest 2: from $249 @ Newegg

Buy the Meta Quest 2 starting from $249 at Newegg and get a free 12 month subscription of NordVPN (valued at $70). Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 is the best VR headset for the price. It enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest with its lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics and expanded social and sharing features. This deal ends Feb. 29 Features: (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920) per eye), 90Hz fresh rate, Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage

Though the Meta Quest 2 is top pick for best VR headset, the Meta Quest 3 is the most powerful Quest headset yet. It improves the Quest series with a fast Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor with more RAM, a life-like 4K+ Infinite display, and immersive 3D sound. In terms of design, it's sleeker than the Quest 2 and includes Touch Plus Controllers and Direct Touch with realistic haptics.

The Meta Quest 3 may be worth the extra $250 if you want a seamless virtual and mixed reality experience. Newegg's Meta Quest sale ends Feb. 29, don't miss it!