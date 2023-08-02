Save $120 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 ANC headphones and enjoy Hi-Res audio in peace

Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones are the best noise cancelling ear cans money can buy. Right now, Amazon is selling the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones for just $259. Normally $379, that's $120 in savings and just $1 shy of their lowest price ever. It's also $40 cheaper than Best Buy's current deal price.

As far as headphones deals go, this is one of the best we've seen this back to school season.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: $379 $259 @ Amazon

Save $120 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. These over-ear headphones feature 42mm dynamic drivers to deliver superb sound. The brand's latest adaptive noise cancellation technology lets you quiet the chaos. With transparency mode, all you have to do is touch your ear to hear what's going on around you. Fine tune your audio playback with built-in EQ, presets, and sound modes.

Sennheiser is renowned for its family of audiophile-worthy headphones. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a formidable rival to the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM5.

In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life. On a full belly, the headphones had 60% of juice left after 3 hours of daily use over the course of a workweek. That's on par with their Sennheiser rated battery life of 60 hours between charges.

Sennheiser Momentum 4's 42mm drivers and Hi-Res playback pump out audio-grade sound. During real world tests, the Momentum 4's elite noise-cancelling technology hushed nearly every sound it encountered. Especially wind. Indoors, ANC kept everything peaceful, no matter how noisy it got. Even airplanes flying over the house went unnoticed.

Download the Sennheiser Smart Control app on your Android or iOS device to access a host of useful features. Within the app, you can toggle, ANC/Adaptive/Transparency mode, fiddle with the equalizer, set sound zones and so much more.

Simply put, Sennheiser Momentum 4 are the best headphones to buy if Hi-Res sound, noise-cancellation, and long battery life are important to you.