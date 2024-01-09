Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4070 massively discounted following CES 2024 announcement

By Hilda Scott
published

The soon-to-be squashed Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4070 just dropped $1,195

Dell XPS 15 laptop with gradient purple background
(Image credit: Dell, Laptop Mag)

The Dell XPS laptop series is getting a refresh with the forthcoming 2024 Dell XPS 13, XPS 14 and XPS 16. Following Dell's CES 2024 announcement of its new XPS Plus-esque trifecta, existing XPS laptops are massively discounted. In particular, the soon-to-be discontinued Dell XPS 17.  

Right now, you can get the 13th Gen Intel i9-powered Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4070 and 2TB SSD for $2,799 at B&H. Typically $3,994, that's a staggering $1,195 off and the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook Pro alternative. By comparison, it undercuts Dell's direct price by $550 for the same configuration. 

However, Dell redeems itself with its offer of the Intel i7-charged Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4060 for $1,799 ($600 off). This too, is one of the best laptop deals happening this week. 

Today's best Dell XPS 17 deal

Dell XPS 17 RTX 4070 Was: $3,994 Now: $2,799 @ B&amp;H

Dell XPS 17 RTX 4070
Was: $3,994
Now: $2,799 @ B&H
B&H knocks a massive $1,195 off the Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4070 GPU. If you're a student, creator or business pro looking for a pro-level workhorse, this is the configuration you want. 

Features: 17-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) 500-nit 60Hz touch screen, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 64GB RAM, RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated VRAM, 2TB SSD, fingerprint reader, quad-speakers with Waves Nx 3D, Windows 11 Pro

Release date: March 2023

Price check: Dell $3,349

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell XPS 17 configuration.

Cheaper alternative: Dell XPS 17 RTX 4060 $1,799 @ Dell

Review: Although we didn't test the 2023 Dell XPS 17, we reviewed the 2023 Dell XPS 15 with RTX 4050. It earned an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its impressive performance and sleek, elegant design. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and offer best-in-class power for demanding workloads. 

Buy it if: You want a laptop for heavy productivity and graphics intensive creative tasking like video and photo editing with RAW files. The Dell XPS 17 is a solid MacBook Pro alternative and ideal for remote workers, college students, and creators.

Don't buy it if:  You want a laptop predominantly for competitive gaming. Although this laptop's gaming performance is impressive, it only has a 60Hz display. Consider a gaming-specific laptop with a display that has at least a 120Hz refresh rate for a more enhanced gaming experience.

View Deal
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  