Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4070 massively discounted following CES 2024 announcement
The soon-to-be squashed Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4070 just dropped $1,195
The Dell XPS laptop series is getting a refresh with the forthcoming 2024 Dell XPS 13, XPS 14 and XPS 16. Following Dell's CES 2024 announcement of its new XPS Plus-esque trifecta, existing XPS laptops are massively discounted. In particular, the soon-to-be discontinued Dell XPS 17.
Right now, you can get the 13th Gen Intel i9-powered Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4070 and 2TB SSD for $2,799 at B&H. Typically $3,994, that's a staggering $1,195 off and the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook Pro alternative. By comparison, it undercuts Dell's direct price by $550 for the same configuration.
However, Dell redeems itself with its offer of the Intel i7-charged Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4060 for $1,799 ($600 off). This too, is one of the best laptop deals happening this week.
Today's best Dell XPS 17 deal
Dell XPS 17 RTX 4070
Was:
$3,994
Now: $2,799 @ B&H
B&H knocks a massive $1,195 off the Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4070 GPU. If you're a student, creator or business pro looking for a pro-level workhorse, this is the configuration you want.
Features: 17-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) 500-nit 60Hz touch screen, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 64GB RAM, RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated VRAM, 2TB SSD, fingerprint reader, quad-speakers with Waves Nx 3D, Windows 11 Pro
Release date: March 2023
Price check: Dell $3,349
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell XPS 17 configuration.
Cheaper alternative: Dell XPS 17 RTX 4060 $1,799 @ Dell
Review: Although we didn't test the 2023 Dell XPS 17, we reviewed the 2023 Dell XPS 15 with RTX 4050. It earned an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its impressive performance and sleek, elegant design. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and offer best-in-class power for demanding workloads.
Buy it if: You want a laptop for heavy productivity and graphics intensive creative tasking like video and photo editing with RAW files. The Dell XPS 17 is a solid MacBook Pro alternative and ideal for remote workers, college students, and creators.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop predominantly for competitive gaming. Although this laptop's gaming performance is impressive, it only has a 60Hz display. Consider a gaming-specific laptop with a display that has at least a 120Hz refresh rate for a more enhanced gaming experience.
