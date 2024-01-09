Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4070 massively discounted following CES 2024 announcement

The Dell XPS laptop series is getting a refresh with the forthcoming 2024 Dell XPS 13, XPS 14 and XPS 16. Following Dell's CES 2024 announcement of its new XPS Plus-esque trifecta, existing XPS laptops are massively discounted. In particular, the soon-to-be discontinued Dell XPS 17.

Right now, you can get the 13th Gen Intel i9-powered Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4070 and 2TB SSD for $2,799 at B&H. Typically $3,994, that's a staggering $1,195 off and the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook Pro alternative. By comparison, it undercuts Dell's direct price by $550 for the same configuration.

However, Dell redeems itself with its offer of the Intel i7-charged Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4060 for $1,799 ($600 off). This too, is one of the best laptop deals happening this week.

Today's best Dell XPS 17 deal