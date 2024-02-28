Dell Vostro 16 laptop for business sees massive price cut, dips to $799
Save big on the Dell Vostro 16 laptop for business
Dell Vostro business laptops are discounted during the PC maker's sale this week. If you're looking for a work laptop that can take a beating, you might find interest in this deal. For a limited time, you can get the Dell Vostro for just $799. It normally costs $1,099, so that's $300 in savings. This is the lowest price we could find for this particular Dell laptop.
Dell's Vostro laptops provide superior security and advanced video conferencing. It features a built-in fingerprint reader and commercial TPM 2.0 security chip for data protection. The laptop's 1080p camera and AI-based audio ensures high quality imagery and crystal clear audio during video calls.
Today's best Dell Vostro 16 deal
Dell Vostro 16 5630
Was:
$1,099
Now $799 @ Dell
Overview: Save $300 on the Dell Vostro 16 business laptop in this limited time deal from Dell.
Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 250-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p camera with dual mics, stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Release date: January 2023
Price check: N/A
Price history: This is the lowest price we could find for this configuration Dell Vostro 16
Reviews: Although we didn't test it, Dell Vostro 16 reviews average 4.4 out of 5-stars at Dell. Satisfied owners praise its excellent performance, smooth keys, and sleek design. Others say it's user-friendly, lightweight, and makes a great laptop for college.
Buy it if: You're a work professional or college student who wants a rugged and secure laptop with fingerprint reader for multitasking and light gaming.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks only like creating docs, internet browsing, and watching YouTube.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
By Hilda Scott