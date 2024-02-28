Dell Vostro 16 laptop for business sees massive price cut, dips to $799

Dell Vostro 16 5630

Was: $1,099

Now $799 @ Dell

Overview: Save $300 on the Dell Vostro 16 business laptop in this limited time deal from Dell.

Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 250-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p camera with dual mics, stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Release date: January 2023

Price check: N/A

Price history: This is the lowest price we could find for this configuration Dell Vostro 16

Reviews: Although we didn't test it, Dell Vostro 16 reviews average 4.4 out of 5-stars at Dell. Satisfied owners praise its excellent performance, smooth keys, and sleek design. Others say it's user-friendly, lightweight, and makes a great laptop for college.

Buy it if: You're a work professional or college student who wants a rugged and secure laptop with fingerprint reader for multitasking and light gaming.

Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks only like creating docs, internet browsing, and watching YouTube.