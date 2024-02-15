Dell Presidents Day sale 2024: Save up to $1000 sitewide

Dell is having a huge sale just in time for Presidents Day weekend. Though it's not officially advertised as a Presidents Day savings event, it does include some monumental discounts. The PC maker is currently slashing up to $600 off various Dell XPS and Inspiron series laptops. Dell's G15 and Alienware gaming laptops are also seeing considerable discounts of up to $1,000.

Meanwhile Dell Latitude and Vostro business laptops are up to 55% off. So although Presidents Day falls on Feb. 19, there are tons of early deals to shop now. See today's best Dell Presidents Day deals below.

Dell Presidents Day sale — best deals

Dell XPS 15 RTX 4060: $2,409 $1,899 @ Dell

Save $510 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU (8GB of dedicated memory), 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Inspiron 15: $549 $419 @ Dell

This Dell Presidents Day takes $130 off the Dell Inspiron 15 — one of the best laptops for college students and remote workers. We didn't get to test this laptop, however, Dell Inspiron 15 reviews at Dell average 4.3 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise its excellent performance, speed, and good graphics. Others rave about its superb build quality and attractive design. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz 250-nit matte display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with mic, stereo speakers, Windows 11 Home Alternative: Dell Inspiron 15 w/ Intel Core i7 for $529 ($170 off)

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 MX550: $1,499 $1,099 @ Dell

Save $400 on the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life. Features: 16-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) 400-nit OLED touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX550 with 2GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, 1080p FHD+ IR camera with dual mics, quad-speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: $1,299 $899 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, one of the best laptops for students and business pros alike. In our Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review, we praise its simple, sleek design, immersive display and quality speakers. We gave the laptop an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its solid, consistent performance. Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x1600) 300-nit matte display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 1TB SSD, IR camera with Presence Detection and dual mics, quad-speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home

Dell Latitude 5540: $2447 $1,369 @ Dell

Save $859 on the Dell Latitude 5540. If power, security and reliability are important to you, the Dell Latitude doesn't disappoint. Although we didn't test it, Latitude 5540 reviews at Dell average 4.4 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise the Latitude 5540's value for the price, fast, snappy performance, and lightweight design. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel integrated graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter and mic, Windows 11 Pro

Dell G16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,599 @ Dell

Save $400 on the Dell G16 with this Dell Presidents Day deal. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $1,999 $1,699 @ Dell

Save $300 on the latest Nvidia RTX 40 Series Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-mics, stereo speakers, AlienFX keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m16 RTX 4080: $2,799 $2,199 @ Dell

Dell knocks a whopping $600 off the Alienware m16 with RTX 40 graphics. In our recent Alienware m16 series review, we found its excellent design, gaming and productivity performance impressive. Stealth mode is also clutch. Bottom line, the Alienware m16 delivers phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek design. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, FHD IR camera, dual mics, stereo speakers, AlienFX Lighting Zones, Windows 11 Pro

Dell 32" QHD Curved Monitor: $349 $249 @ Dell

Save $100 on the Dell S3722DGM Curved Gaming Monitor. This 31.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz panel has an 1800R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 2ms response time. With AMD FreeSync Premium on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth gameplay and video playback.