Dell's Cyber Week sale slashes up to $400 off Dell Inspiron laptops through Dec. 4

Dell Cyber Week deals offer extended Cyber Monday discounts on its family of laptops. From now through Dec. 4, save up to $400 on select Dell Inspiron laptops. Prices start from just $299.

One standout deal I recommend is the Dell Inspiron 16 OLED 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,099. It typically costs $1500, so you're saving $400 with this deal. This is the lowest price we could find for this 2-in-1 laptop. It's one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals still available this week.

This particular laptop is configured with a stunning UHD+ OLED display, Intel's 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce MX550 GPU. There's a speedy 1TB SSD inside for fast boot-ups and ample room for large files. The Dell Inspiron 16 OLED packs the perfect combination for creators, business pros, and students who want a convertible for productivity and play.

If you're looking for a traditional 16-inch laptop, consider the Dell Inspiron 16 with 13th Gen Intel CPU/16GB RAM for $799 ($300 off). Rounding out its key specs are a 16 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD.

These Dell Inspiron deals are available through Dec. 4 — stock permitting. Dell deals tend to sell out quickly, so if you see a deal you like, I recommend you act fast.

Today's best Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop deal

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 with MX550 GPU

Was: $1,499

Now: $1,099 @ Dell

Overview: Save $400 on the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-laptop. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life. Features: 16-inch UHD+ (3840 x 2400) 400-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX550 with 2GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD. Release date: January 2023 Price check: Best Buy $1,499 Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop Reviews: In our Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 review, it earned 4 out of 5-stars thanks to its premium design, strong performance and bright display. It endured over 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test which entails continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ Buy if: You want a versatile laptop/tablet hybrid productivity and play. In real-world tests, the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 easily juggled 24 Google Chrome tabs and a handful of YouTube videos without issue. Don't buy if: You don't want a convertible laptop. In that cast, consider the clamshell design Dell Inspiron 16.

More Dell Inspiron laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15: $379 $299 @ Dell

Dell's Cyber Monday Week sale takes $80 off the already modestly priced Dell Inspiron 15. It's one of the best laptops for college students and remote workers. We didn't get to test this laptop, however, Dell Inspiron 15 reviews at Dell average 4.2 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise its excellent performance, speed, and good graphics. Others rave about its superb build quality and attractive design. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz 250-nit display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 512GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: $899 $599 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-laptop. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i5-1355U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD.