Walmart Plus Week: 4 Bose audio deals below retail right now

Forget Prime Day? You might if you take advantage of new rivalWalmart Plus Week, which started Monday and features discounts on premium Bose audio products.
Enjoy immersive Bose sound while watching movies with your included Paramount Plus subscription — just one of the many perks of Walmart Plus.
As part of the sale, you can get the top-rated Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $379 ($50 off). This is the lowest price we've seen for these latest earcans from Bose. It's also one of the best headphone deals you'll find during Walmart's weeklong summer sale.
We didn't get the test them, however, our sister site Tom's Guide gave the Bose QuietComfort Ultra solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating. The consensus is that the QuietComfort Ultra delivers immersive and crisp sound quality, stellar noise-cancelling performance, and long battery life.
See the best Bose deals from Walmart so far this week. Walmart Plus Week ends June 23.
Walmart Plus Week Bose deals
Bose QuietComfort Ultra: Now $379 @ Walmart
Lowest price: Walmart Plus week knocks $50 off the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. Sister site Tom's Guide gives it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating. The overall consensus is that the QuietComfort Ultra delivers immersive and crisp sound quality, stellar noise-cancelling performance, and long battery life.
Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation (ANC), aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3, touch controls, noise-canceling microphone
Price check: Amazon $379 | Best Buy $429
Bose 700 Headphones: $399 $379 @ Walmart
Walmart Week Plus slashes a modest $20 off Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones. Despite their age, they're still among the best premium headphones around. In our Bose Noise Cancelling 700 review, we loved their detailed, accurate sound and excellent noise-canceling technology. We gave them a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for their overall performance and sleek, low-profile design.
Features: Effective noise canceling, over-ear design, intuitive touch controls, powerful microphone system, works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, up to 20 hours of battery life.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ 2 Bluetooth Speaker: $329 $299 @ Walmart
Walmart Plus Week knocks $70 off the SoundLink Revolve+ 2 portable Bluetooth speaker. Pair it with your laptop, tablet, or phone for 360-degree, jaw-dropping sound,
Price check: Amazon $299| Best Buy $299| Bose $299
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: $299 @ Amazon
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are fashionable and functional and deliver audiophile-worthy sound. Featuring an open-ear, flex-arms design, they stay in your ears and let you enjoy music without drowning out your surroundings.
In our Bose Ultra Open review, we gave them 4 out of 5-stars. The Bose's Ultra Open are the Editor's choice earbuds, featuring high-quality sound, good battery life, and a luxurious design.
