Black Friday Chromebook deals 2023 — best early sales

Black Friday Chromebook deals officially go live on Nov. 24, however, you can snag early discounts at retailers right now. So if you want to snag one of our favorite Chromebooks before Black Friday, Nov. 24, it's not too early to save.

We're already seeing steep discounts on the industry's best Chromebooks with more of the same expected on Black Friday. While Chromebook deals were impressive this year, Black Friday Chromebook deals are of epic proportions.

Cheaply priced Chromebooks dominate the budget laptop category whereas powerful Plus Chromebooks give Windows laptops a run for their money. Major sales like Black Friday make them more affordable than ever before.

So whether you want a budget laptop for basic tasks or a Plus Chromebook for productivity and gaming, it’s a wonderful time to save. I’m sharing today’s best early Black Friday Chromebook deals so you can get first dibs on the best end-of-year discounts. See my recommended deals below.

Black Friday Chromebook deals 2023

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: $399 $269 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $130 off the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 for the first time since its Oct. 2023 release. Powered by Google's fast and efficient Chrome operating system, this laptop features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, and 128GB of storage. For video conferencing, it equips you with a 1080p webcam.

HP Chromebook x360: $699 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the convertible HP Chromebook x360 (14c-cd0013dx). Like all Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook x360 includes 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage and tons of Google Perks like 3 free months of Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 250 nit touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB SSD. Alternative: HP Chromebook x360 with 256GB for $499

HP Chromebook 11 (2022) : $269 $194 @ Amazon

Now $75 off, the 2022 off the HP Chromebook 11 is just under $195. This super-portable laptop has a standout white color scheme. It has an HP rated battery life of nearly 16 hours per full charge. Features: 11-inch HD (1366 x 768) anti-glare display, MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Integrated graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: $226 $179 @ Walmart

Save $47 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for basic tasks. It's ideal for creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Acer Chromebook 314 (2022): $229 $179 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Acer Chromebook 314 is at all-time low price. Overall, Acer's Chromebook 314 is a budget-friendly laptop for the basics. This Chromebook has a rated battery life of up to 12 hours on a full tank. Features: 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, ‎MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Integrated graphics, 32GB of eMMC flash storage.

Acer Chromebook 315: $419 $385 @ Amazon

This already modestly priced Acer Chromebook 315 with laptop sleeve is now $34 off. That's something you don't often see these days. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a laptop and just want a budget-friendly laptop for basic tasks, this is it. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 w/ Sleeve: $699 $669 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes a modest $30 off our top pick for best overall Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. It has a stunning display, 13th Gen Intel processor and runs on Google's fast, secure and power efficient Chrome OS — move over Windows 11. With its flexible hinges, the Chromebook Spin 714 converts easily from laptop to tablet to tent mode as needed. Plus it ships with a protective laptop sleeve to keep it safe when you're on the go. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200) touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook: $1,534 $769 @ Dell

Save 50% on the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook, powered by Google's fast and secure ChromeOS. One of the best Chromebooks for business pros, it features world-class security which includes virus protection, verified Boot, the Google-designed security chip, Titan C. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 512GB NVMe SSD, 1080p RGB camera, dual-array microphones.

