Want a second screen? 5 best portable monitor deals, recommended by an expert

If you want to buy a portable monitor for your laptop, don't miss this season's back to school sales. Retailers are currently rolling out solid deals on tech essentials for college students. Whether you're starting a new semester or not, it's a great time to take advantage of end of summer discounts.

For example, Amazon has the ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor on sale for $124. It typically costs $149, so that's $25 off and its lowest price ever on Amazon. This is one of the best monitor deals we've seen since the start of the year.

One of the more affordable portable monitors out there, the ViewSonic VG1655 is great for students, remote workers, and traveling professionals. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit anti-glare display, touch screen support in mirroring mode. The ViewSonic VG1655 fits easily to a backpack, messenger bag or purse and ships with a protective sleeve. There's also a convenient built-in stand for propping the monitor up in portrait or landscape mode.

If you don't mind spending more, we recommend the Lenovo ThinkVision M14t for $319 ($165 off) from Lenovo. Our favorite portable monitor, it's an excellent option for multitasking from anywhere. In our Lenovo ThinkVIsion M14t review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its bright, colorful touchscreen, nifty Active Stylus, and sturdy kickstand.

Whether you want an extra display for your home setup or looking for a means of getting things done on the go, a portable monitor is your best bet. Shop the 5 best portable monitor deals we recommend below.

Best portable monitor deals

ViewSonic VG1655 15: $149 $124 @ Amazon

Save $25 on the ViewSonic VG1655 portable monitor for students, remote workers, and travelling professionals. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare IPS panel with 250 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Depending on the specific options you choose the display offers touch screen support in mirroring mode only.

Asus ZenScreen OLED 15: $349 $299 @Amazon

Save $50 on this Asus ZenScreen OLED portable monitor. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p OLED display with 1ms response time, auto-rotation, and AsusSmart Case. Mini HDMI port and 3 x USB Type-C ports offer easy cable management and setup.

Dell 14" Portable Monitor: $359 $289 @ Dell

Save $70 on the 14-inch Dell Portable Monitor (P1424H) for a second screen experience. Enjoy dual-screen productivity anywhere with this ultralight, ultrathin 14” FHD portable monitor, weighing less than a pound and a half and less than a quarter-inch thick at its slimmest. This 14-inch 1080p 300-nit display connects to your laptop via USB and supplies you with 2 x USB-C/DisplayPort 1.2 Alt Mode ports. At just 1.3 pounds, it easily fits into your bag or backpack. It's the perfect companion for your Dell XPS or Dell Inspiron laptop.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t: $484 $319 @ Lenovo

Save $165 on the Lenovo's ThinkVision M14t portable monitor. It combines flexibility and style into an ultra-portable display and ideal for students, designers, animators and anyone else who wants a compact extra screen. The included pressure-sensitive Active Pen allows for precise sketching.