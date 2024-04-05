7 best OnePlus deals I recommend, save up to $400 on OnePlus 12R and more

The best OnePlus deals of spring are here with up to $400 off OnePlus 12R and more. For a limited time, you can get the excellent OnePlus 12R phone for as low as $99 directly from OnePlus with eligible trade-in. Typically $499, that's $400 in savings and one of the best phone deals going on right now. Additionally, you'll save 30% on the OnePlus Watch (valued at $300) and OnePlus Buds 3 (valued at $99) with your purchase. Students save an extra 10% via the OnePlus student discount program. In our OnePlus 12R review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its snappy performance, incredible battery life, and bright, vivid 120Hz display.

Meanwhile, Amazon continues to offer one of our favorite tablets, the OnePlus Pad, for $399 ($80 off). It's the lowest price I've seen yet for this excellent iPad Pro alternative. Featuring a stunning 11.6-inch 144Hz, it does double duty as a solid gaming tablet.

Whether you want to buy a tablet, upgrade your phone or expend your gadget arsenal with some new earbuds or a smartwatch, OnePlus spring savings are here. Shop and save with today's best OnePlus deals and discounts below.

Best OnePlus deals

OnePlus 12R: <a href="https://onepluscom.pxf.io/c/221109/916678/12532?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oneplus.com%2Fus%2Foneplus-12r" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $499 up to $400 off @ OnePlus w/ trade-in

Save up to $400 on the OnePlus 12R with eligible trade-in. Additionally, you'll save 30% on the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds 3 with your purchase. Students save an extra 10%. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/oneplus-12r" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"">OnePlus 12R review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. We found its snappy performance, incredible battery life, and bright, vivid 120Hz display impressive. The phone's triple camera array and audio quality are other attributes we like. Features: 6.78-inch (2780 x 1264) 120Hz 4500-nit AMOLEDProXDR display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, Adreno 740 GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 5,500mAh battery, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14

OnePlus 12 (512GB): <a href="https://onepluscom.pxf.io/c/221109/916678/12532?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oneplus.com%2Fus%2Foneplus-12" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $899 $799 @ OnePlus w/ trade-in

Take a guaranteed $100 off the 512GB model OnePlus 12 when you trade-in any phone in any condition. OnePlus will give you up to $700 in trade-in credit overall. Bundle your OnePlus 12 purchase with add-ons and save 30% on the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds 3. Students save an extra 10% via the <a href="https://onepluscom.pxf.io/c/221109/916678/12532?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oneplus.com%2Fus%2Fdiscount-program%3F" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"">OnePlus student discount program. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/phones/oneplus-12-hands-on-flagship-on-a-budget-has-leveled-up-again" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"">OnePlus 12 hand-on review, we praise the phone's stylish, elegant, sturdy design, excellent display and snappy, powerful performance. If you're shopping around for a sub-$800 unlocked phone, this is a great bargain worth your while. Features: 6.8-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440) 120Hz 4500-nit ProXDR display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, Adreno 750 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 5400mAh battery, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, +HLG, HDR ViVid, Dolby Atmos sound with noise cancellation support, Dual nano-SIM slot, OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14

OnePlus Open (Unlocked): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Foneplus-open-16gb-512gb-unlocked-emerald-dusk%2F6562703.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,699 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on an unlocked OnePlus Open with this epic phone deal. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/phones/oneplus-open-review-all-hail-the-king-of-foldables" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">OnePlus Open review, during testing, we were impressed by the phone's fantastic performance. We also loved its bright, vivid 120Hz display and battery life which clocked over 11 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the OnePlus Open an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. Features: 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Dual-SIM-Unlocked-Smartphone-Hasselblad%2Fdp%2FB0CHN7M531%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $1,499

OnePlus Pad: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Display-MediaTek-Dimensity-Cellular%2Fdp%2FB0C4FYBKHH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $479 $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $80 on the OnePlus Pad, one the better iPad Pro alternatives out there. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/oneplus-pad-review-a-sub-dollar500-ipad-pro-challenger" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">OnePlus Pad review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real world use. The OnePlus Pad is a wise choice if you want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games. Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS

OnePlus Nord N30 5G (Unlocked): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Unlocked-Dual-SIM-Charging-Chromatic%2Fdp%2FB0C22BRGLG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $299 $249 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the OnePlus Nord 30 5G phone, unlocked for activation with T-mobile, Google Fi, Mint Mobile, Metro by TMO, and Simple Mobile networks. Don't let the budget price fool you, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G can handle gaming with its 8-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, and its impressive rear triple camera will wow you. Features: 6.7-inch 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, dual stereo speakers, OxygenOS

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Buds-Audiophile-Grade-Best-Class%2Fdp%2FB0BQ967JL7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $179 $149 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are among the best earbuds under $150. In our review of the original <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/oneplus-buds-pro-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">OnePlus Buds Pro, we gave them a 4 out of 5-star rating for their excellent performance, active noise cancellation and battery life.