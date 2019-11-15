Best Laptop deals in November

November is an epic month for laptop deals. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, it's only a matter of time before we see some of the best Black Friday deals of the month. In fact, early Black Friday laptop deals at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are now live, which makes this a tremendous month for finding the best laptop deals.

Whether you're hunting for the best laptop for college students, best laptop under $500, best laptop for video editing, or the best gaming laptop, we've here to help. Here's our curated guide to the best laptop deals right now. Also, keep a close eye on our best Cyber Monday deals guide for the latest post-Black Friday discounts.

What to expect from Black Friday

Block your calendar. The holidays are right around the corner and we expect laptops and tablets to make up a huge portion of 2019's best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals. So what exactly can you expect from the holidays? For starters, expect to see Chromebooks and Celeron-based laptops start for as low as $99. Last year, Walmart had a killer deal on the Samsung Chromebook 3 offering it for just $99.

If you're looking for deals on gaming rigs, expect to see sitewide discounts on Alienware machines with coupons that take up to 17% off select rigs. Outside of Alienware, we've seen some great deals on Asus' TUF line of gaming laptops with prices that start as low as $899 for a Core i7-based machine with discrete graphics.

Finally, the Apple Store will likely have another Black Friday sale, but we predict Amazon and Best Buy to blow Apple's sale out of the water with better dollar-off discounts that drop Apple's laptops to as low as $850 for last year's MacBook Air.

Best laptop deals today

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 6: was $2,559 now $1,535 @ Lenovo

The 6th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS anti-glare LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Use coupon "THINKPAB" to drop its price to $1,535.View Deal

Dell Vostro 13 5390 (2019): was $1,213 now $849 @ Dell

This Dell Vostro laptop features an 8th gen Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. For a limited time, it's $364 off at Dell. View Deal

Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover: was $1,329 now $999 @ Best Buy

With its fast performance, stunning display, and long lasting battery, the Surface Pro 6 is a solid 2-in-1 convertible PC. For a limited time, it's $330 off at Best Buy and features a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Laptop/tablet deals under $500

Asus VivoBook 15: was $349 now $249

The Asus VivoBook 15 is a solid laptop for everyday use. It features a 15.6-inch screen, Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Normally on sale for $349, it's now $100 off. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $499 @ Walmart

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs above-average specs, including a Core i7-8565U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $126 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 11 N7: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 packs an 11.6" HD display, 2.4GHz Celeron N3060 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It's currently $50 off at Amazon which makes it an even greater value. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now just $159 @ Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is one of our favorite budget machines providing enough horsepower for everyday tasks like streaming and working in the cloud. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard, which is great for accident prone users.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C423NA: was $269 now $199 @ Walmart

The Asus C423NA is a stylish Chromebook with an edge-to-edge touch display. It also packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. At $199, it's one of the cheaper Chromebooks around. View Deal

Apple MacBook and iPad deals

MacBook Pro 15" w/ 16GB RAM: was $2,399 now $1,999

This is the MacBook Pro we've always wanted. It packs a 9th-gen Core i7 six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 555x Graphics. It's now $400 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Apple iPad (128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Walmart

The 2018 iPad packs a 9.7-inch LED-backlit IPS display, an A10 Fusion chip, and Touch ID. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this Apple tablet is great for on-the-go entertainment and productivity. For a limited time, it's $100 off at Walmart. View Deal

Apple 10.5" iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air features a 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 pixel display and Apple's A12 Bionic processor. At just one pound in weight, it lives up to its name. Own it for $30 below retail price. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Pro packs some serious horsepower. It sports a new quad-core Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and Touch Bar support. It's $50 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Gaming laptop deals

Gigabyte Aorus 5: was $1,299 now $921 @ Amazon

Don't want to break the bank on a new gaming rig? The Aorus 5 won't disappoint. It packs a Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 GPU for just $921. View Deal

Alienware m17 R2: was $1,449 now $1,349 @ Dell

The Editor's Choice Alienware m17 R2 delivers impressive gaming performance. It features a 17-inch 1080p display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Snag it now for $100 below retail direct from Dell.View Deal

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,398 now $1,149 @ Dell

The Dell G5 is good starter rig for casual gamers. This model features a Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD w/ 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. View Deal