Best Buy's flash sale drops prices on today's most coveted tech, here are 15 deals I recommend

Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale is now live with the best end-of-summer discounts you could ever want. The countdown clock is ticking so you still have time to browse sitewide discounts on today's most coveted tech — from laptops to smart TVs.

Among the big box retailer's featured laptop deals are the HP Laptop 15 with Intel Core i7 CPU for just $519 ($280 off) and the big-screen HP Laptop 17 with Intel Core i3 CPU for $319 ($230 off).

If you prefer the portable versatility of a tablet, Best Buy has an Apple iPad deal that will shock you. Right now, you can get the 2TB model 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 for $1,399 ($800 off). Stay connected wherever you go with the 2TB 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 for $1,499 ($900).

And that's just scratching the surface. Browse Best Buy's entire sale, and see my favorite discounts below. Best Buy's flash sale ends Sept 7.

Best Buy flash sale deals

HP Laptop 15: $799 $519 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's flash sale knocks $280 off the HP Laptop 15-DY5073DX. This Windows-powered notebook packs more than enough power for day-to-day productivity and light gaming. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home Cheaper alternative: HP Laptop 17 for $319 ($230 off)

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro: $2,499 $1,999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $500 on the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3. It's the best laptop for power users who require a reliable workhorse for heavy productivity. This high-performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, and graphics-intensive applications. It's ideal for video editors, photographers, and creators. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD, macOS

Apple iPad Pro M2 12.9 (2TB): $2,199 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's flash sale knocks $800 off the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 2TB of massive storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil 2.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $99 $79 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's flash sale takes $20 off this 4-Pack of Apple AirTag trackers through Sept. 7. This multipack of four Apple AirTags gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost. In our Apple AirTag review, we praise its excellent tracking capabilities, ultra-wideband (UWB) tech, and rugged, lightweight design. Although it lacks a keychain hole, we gave the Apple AirTag an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Earbuds: $229 $139 @ Best Buy

During Best Buy's flash sale, save $90 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. In our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we liked their sleek, cute, and compact design. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pack all the features you've come to expect from a premium pair of earbuds (ANC, Ambient Mode, seamless pairing and switching) with the addition of Hi-Fi, 360 sound. Features: Hi-Fi sound, enhanced 360-degree audio, active noise-cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, 24-bit audio, IPX7 water-and-sweat resistance, on-ear controls, up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on or 8 hours of battery life with ANC off (up to 30 with included case) works with Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: $899 $649 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar during Best Buy's flash sale. Built for athletics and the outdoors, it features a 1.3-inch display and scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens. Gain performance insights and metrics that help you manage your exertion and build stamina. Optimize recovery with 24/7 health and wellness monitoring of heart rate, respiration, stress, sleep, and more.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone: $129 $99 @ Best Buy

From now through Sept.7, save $30 on the Blue Yeti USB microphone. If you're a My Best Buy Plus member, take an extra $5 off at checkout. The Blue Yeti is perfect for Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, musicians, and everyone in between. Easy to set up, the Blue Yeti is plug-and-play ready for Windows 10 and macOS PCs. It captures 16-bit/48kHz audio and has a built-in gain dial, volume knob, and mute button.

Acer 24" 1080p Monitor: $129 $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing $60 off the Acer EK220Q monitor in this flash sale deal. This display features an impressive 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio to deliver a crisp viewing experience and rapid-fire 5ms response time. HDMI and VGA inputs give you plenty of connectivity options, and AMD FreeSync technology determines your gaming frame rates based on your graphics card (as opposed to the fixed refresh rate of the monitor itself). Acer even keeps ergonomics in mind with a screen that tilts from -5 to 20 degrees. Features: 1920 x 1080 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Technology, blue light filter, low-dimming technology

27" Acer Nitro KG272U Gaming Monitor: $349 $149 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $200 on this 27-inch 27" Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor. Features: 27-inch (2560 x 1440) LED panel, 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium, HDR 10, 16:9 aspect ratio, low blue light, built-in speakers, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2

LG UltraGear 34" OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,299 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $600 on this top-rated 34-inch LG UltraGear Curved OLED Monitor. Track down your enemies with ease thanks to this stunning, high refresh rate OLED display with crazy fast response time. Features: 34-inch (3440 x 1440) 240Hz Curved OLED panel, 0.03ms response time, HDR400, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatible

65" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): $799 $599 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Best Buy's flash sale knocks $200 off the 65-inch model TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV. I've owned this TV for 10 months and I am extremely satisfied with my purchase. It's a home theater TV with a stunning 4K UHD resolution panel at 120Hz, quantum dot technology, ultrawide color gamut, and excellent motion clarity. HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HD10 & HLG) delivers enhanced contrast and fine detail. Features: 65-inch 4K display, 120Hz refresh rate, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Amazon $599