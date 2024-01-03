Best Buy New Year sale drops HP Spectre x360 to lowest price yet

The HP Spectre x360 16 is the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It boasts a gorgeous 3K display, four speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen, solid performance, and ships with an HP Tilt Pen. Thanks to Best Buy's New Year sale, this excellent convertible laptop is cheaper than ever before.

Typically $1,649, the HP Spectre x360 16 is now on sale for just $999 at Best Buy. That's a hefty $650 in savings and the lowest price ever for this particular model ( 16-f2013dx ) . So if you didn't get the laptop you were hoping for over the holidays, it's an opportune time to treat yourself.

The new year just started and it's one of the best laptop deals we've spotted so far. As an alternative, consider the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 for $799 ($200 off).

Today's best HP Spectre x360 deal