Best Buy New Year sale drops HP Spectre x360 to lowest price yet
Pick up the convertible HP Spectre x360 for just under $1,000
The HP Spectre x360 16 is the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It boasts a gorgeous 3K display, four speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen, solid performance, and ships with an HP Tilt Pen. Thanks to Best Buy's New Year sale, this excellent convertible laptop is cheaper than ever before.
Typically $1,649, the HP Spectre x360 16 is now on sale for just $999 at Best Buy. That's a hefty $650 in savings and the lowest price ever for this particular model (16-f2013dx). So if you didn't get the laptop you were hoping for over the holidays, it's an opportune time to treat yourself.
The new year just started and it's one of the best laptop deals we've spotted so far. As an alternative, consider the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 for $799 ($200 off).
Today's best HP Spectre x360 deal
HP Spectre x360 16 (2023)
Was:
$1,649
Now: $999 @ Best Buy
Overview: For a limited time, save $650 on the HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop.
Features: 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) 400-nit 60Hz touch screen, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Bang & Olufsen tuned quad speakers, fingerprint reader, HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter, HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, Windows 11 Home
Launch date: August 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration HP Spectre x360 16 (model 16-f2013dx).
Price comparison: Amazon $1,192 | HP $1,399
Cheaper alternative: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 for $799 ($200 off)
Reviews: Although we didn't test this exact model, the 2022 HP Spectre x360 16 earned high ratings from us and sister site TechRadar. We gave it our Editor's Choice Award consign for its gorgeous touch screen, comfortable keyboard, great battery life, and solid performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (2022) | TechRadar: ★★★★★ (2022)
Buy it if: You want a big screen convertible laptop for productivity, creating, streaming content, and cloud gaming.
Don't buy it if: You prefer a traditional style laptop or PC for graphics intensive tasks like competitive gaming.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.