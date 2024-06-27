Best Buy Member Deals Days: Up to $900 off Windows laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks

If you're in the market for a laptop, it's time to put your My Best Buy Plus membership to good use. Best Buy Member Deals Days slash up to $900 of Windows laptops, MacBooks, and Chromebooks.

One standout deal drops the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop to $699 at checkout ($300 off) with My Best Buy Plus. One of the best laptops for students, it's suitable for day-to-day multitasking and provides long battery life.

No laptop sale roundup is complete without mentioning a MacBook. Apple's premium notebooks are up to $400 off for a limited time amongst today's member-only deals. With My Best Buy Plus, the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro drops to $2,149 ($400 off) at checkout. That's its lowest price yet and undercuts Amazon's current price by $50.

Gamers and creatives who've been eyeing the $4,000 Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 with RTX 4090 GPU can now save $300 with Plus. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 review, we presented it with our Editor's Choice Award for its dual-screen design, crazy-fast video transcoding. and killer speakers. This laptop's unique design makes it a conversation piece and a dream machine for heavy workflows.

Not a My Best Buy member yet? Scroll on to see this week's Best Buy Member Deals Days sales on laptops for motivation. At just $49.99, My Best Buy Plus is worth it for exclusive discounts like these.

Best Buy Member Deal Days laptop discounts — Quick laptops

HP Laptop 15: was $799 now $549 w/ Plus

My Best Buy members save $300 on the 2023 HP Laptop 15-DY5073DX. This Windows-powered notebook packs more than enough power for day-to-day productivity and light gaming. This deal ends June 28. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1334U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: was $999 now $699 w/ Plus

Flex your My Best Buy Plus membership to save $300 on the 2024 Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. One of the best convertible notebooks for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 250-nit touch screen, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro: was $2,499 now $2,199 ($2,149 w/ membership)

Lowest price! For a limited time, the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro is up to $350 off at Best Buy. Even better, My Best Buy Plus members save up to $400. Apple's M3 Pro processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. This is the best MacBook to buy if you want a personal computer for power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Price check: Amazon $2.199

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: was $3,299 now $2,694 w/ Plus

Best Buy knocks $905 off the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4060 graphics for Plus members. In our hands-on Surface Laptop Studio 2 review, we liked its versatile design, strong CPU and GPU performance, and 18-hour battery life. Our sister site, Tom's Guide gave the Surface Laptop Studio 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and their Editor's Choice Award. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 64GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD

Gigabyte Aorus 15 RTX 4060: was $1,699 now $1,399 w/ Plus

Take $300 off the 2024 Gigabyte Aorus 15 with My Best Buy Plus. We didn't get our hands on it for testing, however, sister site Tom's Hardware took the RTX 4070 Gigabyte Aorus 15X for a spin. They gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its overall strong performance, quality build, and customizable RGB lighting. Features: 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 RTX 4090: was $3,999 now $3,699 w/ Plus

My Best Buy members save $300 on the fantastic beast that is the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 with RTX 4090 graphics. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 review, we were blown away by its dual-screen design, super-bright display, ridiculously fast video transcoding, and killer speakers. We gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award co-sign. Its unique design makes it a dream machine for heavy workflows. Features: 16-inch 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 1100-nit Mini LED 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 16GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus Chromebook CX1 CX1400: was $369 now $349 w/ Plus

My Best Buy Plus members save $33 on the already modestly priced Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1400). It's a budget-friendly option if you want a portable laptop for creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, ChromeOS