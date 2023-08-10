Best Buy back to school deal knocks $300 off the 14-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1

Best Buy's back to school sale knocks up to $500 off select Windows laptops. One standout deal worth your while is the HP Envy x360 14 for $779. It typically costs $1,079. so this deal saves you $300. Plus, save 20% on select Logitech accessories like the MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse with your purchase.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this HP 2-in-1 laptop go for and one of the best back to school laptop deals for price. By comparison, it's $220 cheaper than the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1.

HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1: $1,079 $779 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 2023 HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 laptop (14-es0033dx). With a 360-degree hinge design, the latest Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and fast 1TB SSD.

HP's Envy x360 Series are among the best 2-in-1 laptops for students, teachers, and anyone else who wants versatility. Powered by Windows 11 Home, it features a 360-degree hinge design, the latest Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O.

This particular laptop on sale has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen and runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You'll store all of your important apps and files on the laptop's ample and speedy 1TB SSD.

We didn't test it, however, HP Envy x360 14 reviews at Best Buy rate it a solid 4.6 out of 5-stars. Satisfied verified customers praise its speedy performance, convenient touch screen and vibrant Full HD display. Others laud its sleek, modern, and portable design.

In terms of ports, the HP Envy x360 affords you plenty of options. It’s outfitted with 2 x USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C 3.2 port, and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi ensure stable wireless connectivity whether you're at home or on the move.

Whether you're heading back to school or not, you can't go wrong with the HP Envy x360 if you're looking for a sub-$800 laptop.