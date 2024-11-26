45 best Black Friday laptop deals and sales of 2024

Black Friday laptop deals are now live days before Black Friday 2024 which falls on Nov. 29 this year.

It's Black Friday week and deals on MacBooks, Windows notebooks, and Chromebooks offer unprecedented discounts. Now is the best time of year to score the lowest prices of the year on select top-rated laptops we've tested and rated.

So if you're looking for a price break on a new personal computer, it's the best time of the year to buy a laptop.

Given that retailers are jump-starting the holiday season with steep discounts on laptops, it's not too early to save.

Laptop Mag's Top Picks

Black Friday laptop deals are now live at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart. Smaller retailers like B&H, and Newegg also offer excellent pre-Black Friday laptop deals. Or, shop direct Black Friday laptop deals from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung.

Retailers and PC makers are putting their best Black Friday laptop deals forward and there are considerable savings to be had. As if you needed any extra incentive, stores are backing their deals with Black Friday price guarantees and extended returns through January 2025.

So if you don't want to wait to snag a great bargain, you won't have to fret about missing out on the deepest discounts.

Shop today's best Black Friday deals on laptops for every use case and budget. Whether you're looking for a laptop for basic use, a rugged business laptop, or a powerful gaming rig, savings await.

Here are 42 best Black Friday laptop deals you can get now.

Black Friday laptop deals — Windows laptops

Black Friday deal HP Laptop 14: was $699 now $499 at HP US The HP Laptop 14 is ideal for college students, remote workers, and anyone else looking for a sub-$500 everyday computer. Features: 14-inch FHD(1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 120U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Acer Swift 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,049 now $849 at Amazon Save $200 on the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with this Black Friday laptop deal from Amazon. In our Acer Swift 14 AI review, we praise the laptop's strong performance, sharp, smooth display, and remarkable 17-hour long battery life. Though we wish it did more in terms of graphics handling, it makes up for it with killer performance and reliability. It's the Editor's Choice AI laptop. Features: 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $529 at Samsung Samsung and Best Buy slash $370 off the Galaxy Book 4 (NP750XGK-KS2US). Though we didn't test this exact laptop, the Galaxy Book 4, we reviewed its top-tier sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. We were so impressed by its overall performance, battery life, and robust Samsung ecosystem that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. We expect the entry-level Galaxy Book 4 in this deal to be just as capable and reliable. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit LED anti-glare display, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual array mics, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home Price check: Best Buy $529

Lowest price MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo: was $1,299 now $1,099 at msi.com Save $200 on the Editor's Choice MSI Prestige AI Evo laptop during MSI's Black Friday sale. In our MSI Prestige AI Evo review, we praised its stunning OLED display, excellent performance, and AI-tuned camera and mic array. Though we thought its speakers could be a little more booming, the MSI Prestige AI Evo earned an overall rating of 4 out of 5 star rating from us. It's the Editor's Choice Award MacBook Pro alternative for video editors. Features: 13.3-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1800) OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x USB-A 3.2, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Pro

Black Friday deal Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,599 now $1,249 at Amazon Save $350 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Acer Acer Aspire 5: was $529 now $429 at Amazon Amazon takes $100 off the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58PT-50UJ). When looking for a reliable day-to-day personal computer for productivity and entertainment, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops you can buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-3420H 5-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: was $2,559 now $1,279 at Lenovo USA Save 50% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. As detailed in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, this laptop offers excellent performance, a sleek design, and a beautiful OLED display. Just about the only main gripe we had about it was price which is why I'm sharing this fantastic deal. Like all Lenovo ThinkPads, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is a rugged laptop that can withstand everyday use. Plus, it has the security features professionals require in a personal computer. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 256GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

HP Spectre x360 14 : was $1,449 now $849 at HP US HP's Black Friday sale takes $600 off the fantastic HP Spectre x360 14-inch OLED 2-in-1 laptop. We reviewed the HP Spectre x360 14 and gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its sleek design, beautiful OLED display, and excellent performance. It's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop. Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, top firing DTS:X Ultra quad speakers, fingerprint reader, HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with privacy shutter and dual array mics, HP rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Yoga Book 7i: was $1,204 now $899 at Lenovo USA Save $305 on the Lenovo Yoga Book 7i 2-in-1 during Lenovo's pre-Black Friday sales. Not only does this deal include 2 free months of Adobe Creative Cloud (valued at $120) and a free 3-month membership of Xbox PC Game Pass (valued at $60), but it also includes the Lenovo Digital Pen to get you up and running in creative apps right out of the box. Lenovo's 2-in-1 features Intel's Core Ultra processor, capable of better running AI processes on-device, giving you better access to some of the more demanding AI-based features of apps like Photoshop. Features: (Base model) 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, includes Lenovo Digital Pen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, FHD IR webcam with dual array microphone, Windows 11 Home

Black friday deal LG Gram Pro 16: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Amazon Save $500 on the 16-inch LG Gram Pro at Amazon in this epic, limited-time Black Friday deal. This exceptionally thin and light convertible laptop is a true feat of engineering, continuing LG's tradition of delivering some of the most aesthetically pleasing and portable laptops on the market through the Gram line of laptops. Evo certified and powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel Arc graphics, the LG Gram Pro 16 is an AI PC built with performance and long-lasting battery life in mind. Once you factor in a stunning and vibrant 16-inch WQXGA 144Hz touchscreen panel, it's clear to see that this deal is a veritable steal this Black Friday. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) 400-nit 144Hz touchscreen, included stylus, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Ark graphics, 1TB SSD, FHD IR webcam with dual array microphone, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: was $949 now $649 at Dell Save $300 on the 2024 Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop with an Intel Core 7 processor. Dell's Inspiron is one of the best laptops for students, great for multitasking, and offers a long battery life. While this isn't one of Dell's latest Copilot+ AI PCs, our Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 review scored 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its premium design, strong performance, and bright display. It endured over 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test which entails continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6: was $1,519 now $668 at Lenovo USA For a limited time, you can score an enormous 56% discount on Lenovo's business-focused ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 as part of the brand's early Black Friday sales. The ThinkPad may be specced for business, but that doesn't mean it isn't capable of all the light entertainment and browsing that you may need a laptop for, especially thanks to its sizeable 16-inch touchscreen display. It may not be the latest ThinkBook 16 model, but it does come at an incredible discount, down from its regular $1,519 price to just $668. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core 5 1335U CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Black Friday laptop deals — MacBooks

Apple M2 MacBook Air (16GB/256GB): was $999 now $749 at Amazon Take $250 off the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Black Friday deal Apple M3 MacBook Air 13: was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon This Black Friday laptop deal knocks $255 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

Black Friday deal Apple M3 MacBook Air 13 (16GB/512GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon Amazon also takes $250 off the Apple M3 MacBook Air 13 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple M3 MacBook Pro 14 : was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster, so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting to shadows and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Lowest price Apple M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (24GB/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 at Amazon Amazon's on page coupon knocks $200 off the new M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 12-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS Price check: Best Buy $1,949 w/ Plus

Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 : was $3,499 now $3,199 at Best Buy One of th best Black Friday laptop deals right now knocks $300 off the 1TB model M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 36GB of RAM. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 14-core processor, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 36GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD

Black Friday laptop deals — Gaming laptops

Gigabyte G6X 9KG (2024): was $1,499 now $1,249 at Amazon Lowest price! At $250 off, the Gigabyte G6X 9KG is down to its Black Friday price. We tested it ourselves and this gaming laptop runs games with ruthlessly sharp speed. In our Gigabyte G6X 9KG review, we gave it a 3 out of 5-star rating for its bright display, strong performance, and graphics. Although battery life and sound could be better, it makes up for it in gaming prowess. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home