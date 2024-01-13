7 best Amazon Winter Sale tech deals I recommend

The best Amazon Winter Sale tech deals I recommend will save you hundreds this weekend. Amazon is kicking off the new year with discounts on various MacBook configurations. Prices start from as low as $749.

One ongoing deal is the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro for $2,229 which knocks $200 off its $2,499 list price. This is the second lowest price we've seen for this 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 and one of the best MacBook deals you can get right now. The more portable 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 is on sale for $1,399 ($200 off).

Another notable deal drops the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 to an all-time low price of $677 ($242 off). It's one of the best tablets to buy if you're looking for an iPad Pro alternative.

These are just two of the best tech deals to snag during the Amazon Winter Sale event. See more of recommended discounts:

7 best Amazon Winter Sale deals

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4060: $1,299 $940 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $350 on the Acer Nitro 5 TX 4060 gaming laptop. This is an ideal laptop is built for gamers, pairing a sizable 15.6-inch 144Hz display and RGB keyboard aesthetic with impressive 12th Gen Intel Core i7 performance and a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series GPU. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

16" Apple MacBook Pro M3: $2,499 $2,299 @Amazon

Save $200 on the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3. It's the best laptop for power-users who require a reliable workhorse for heavy productivity. This high performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, graphics intensive applications. It's ideal for video editors, photographers, and creators. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Price check: B&H $2,299 | Best Buy $2,299

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: up to $250 off @ Amazon

Amazon's Winter Sale knocks up to $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series for a limited time. Prices start at $677. The Galaxy Tab S9 is the best tablet to buy if you want a premium all-around tablet for school, work, sketching and everything else.

Fitbit Inspire 3: $129 $69 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $60 on the Fitbit Inspire 3. Record your workouts and heartrate and then easily access the data from the convenient Fitbit app. Plus, a battery life of up to 10 days leaves less time worrying about charging your device and more time just living life. This is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a more affordable fitness tracker.

Shokz OpenMove Sport Headphones: $80 $55 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $25 off, Shokz OpenMove are more affordable than ever. These premium open-ear headphones provide and lightweight secure fit which makes them ideal for running. Featuring a wrap-around titanium design and bone conduction technology, they stay in place when you're active. Features: Bluetooth 5.1, open-ear design, wrap around titanium band, dual microphones, PremiumPitch 2.0 stereo sound, water-and-sweat resistant, up to 6 hour battery life.

Google Pixel 8 Series: up to $200 off @ Amazon

The Amazon Winter Sale takes up to $200 off unlocked Google Pixel 8 series phones. Save up to $200 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro or pick up the Pixel 8 for $549 ($150 off).