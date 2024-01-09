Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 sees $200 price drop in Amazon Winter Sale

Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro

Was: $2,499

Now: $2,299 @Amazon

Save $200 on the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3

Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

Launch date: Oct. 2023

Price history: This is the second lowest price we've seen for this 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip.

Price comparison: B&H $2,299 | Best Buy $2,299

Review consensus: The MacBook Pro series has only gotten better with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 Pro chip, which delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M3 Pro Max)

Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing and gaming, while delivering long lasting battery life.

Don't buy it if: You just need a basic laptop to create documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.