Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 sees $200 price drop in Amazon Winter Sale
The Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 just shed $200
Amazon's Winter Sale slashes hundreds on select MacBook configurations for the new year. Prices start from as low as $749. One of today's best Amazon deals drops the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 to $2,229 at Amazon. This laptop usually costs $2,499, so that's $200 below the list price.
This is the second biggest discount we've seen for this 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. If you're in the market for a new notebook PC, this is one of the best MacBook deals you can get. If it sells out, Best Buy currently sells it for the same price.
Today's best MacBook Pro 16 M3 deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro
Was: $2,499
Now: $2,299 @Amazon
Save $200 on the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
Launch date: Oct. 2023
Price history: This is the second lowest price we've seen for this 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip.
Price comparison: B&H $2,299 | Best Buy $2,299
Review consensus: The MacBook Pro series has only gotten better with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 Pro chip, which delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M3 Pro Max)
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing and gaming, while delivering long lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You just need a basic laptop to create documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.