Apple Black Friday deals — MacBooks, AirPods, iPads and more

Apple Black Friday deals offer the best year's end discounts on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch and more. Black Friday is on Nov. 24 and early deals on Apple products offer unprecedented savings. Standout deals include $100 off the MacBook Pro M3, AirPods 2 for $69, and AirPods Pro USB-C for just $189. Whether you want to refresh your devices or treat someone special for the holidays, now is the best time to save big.

This Black Friday is particularly special for Apple deals given the recent launch of the 14-and 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 series. Preorder now and save $100 with My Best Buy Plus and up to $825 when you trade-in a qualifying MacBook. It's rare to see a discount on a MacBook at launch so this is one Black Friday laptop deal you can jump on now.

Naturally, older model M1-powered MacBook Pros are likely to see aggressive markdowns within the coming weeks. One of the biggest discounts so far takes a massive $1900 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1.

If iPad Black Friday deals are what you're on the prowl for, stellar discounts are already surfacing on Apple's premium tablets. Prices start at just $249 ($80 off) for the 9th generation iPad 9 at Amazon. This is the best tablet for most people and the cheapest iPad you can get right now. If you want the latest entry model Apple tablet, the 10.9-inch iPad 10 is on sale for $399 ($50 off). Apple's smallest tablet, the 8.3-inch iPad mini is priced the same. If you have more room in your budget, you can pick up the latest iPad Air 5 for $499 ($100 off).

That being said, if you can't afford to wait any longer, shop the best early Apple Black Friday deals now. See my favorite discounts below and visit our Black Friday 2023 hub for the best early deals on mobile tech, gaming and more.

Apple Black Friday deals — MacBooks

Apple 13" MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Amazon via on page coupon

Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049

Preorder Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,499 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $100 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. Best Buy's trade in offer takes up to $825 off. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Preorders ship to arrive by Nov. 7, 2023.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. Price check: Amazon $1,947| Best Buy $1,999

Apple Black Friday deals — iPad

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $313 w/ membership

Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10.9-inch 10th generation iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $449| B&H $399

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $499

Apple Black Friday deals — AirPods

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $69 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case at Walmart starting Nov. 8. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town. Price check: Amazon $99

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $70 off the AirPods Max for a limited time. Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Price check: Best Buy $479 w/ membership

Apple Black Friday deals — Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $429 $379 @ Walmart

One upcoming Walmart Black Friday deal knocks $50 off the Apple Watch Series 9. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $219 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE at Amazon. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on this 41mm Apple Watch Series 8. The Series 8 features a skin temperature sensor, crash and fall detection, and is more durable than ever with IP6X dust resistance and WR50 water resistance. Stay connected to all your iPhone features with a flick of the wrist.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $629 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

Apple Black Friday deals — iPhone

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activate and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades. Though you'll be charged a $60 activation fee up front, it will be credited back to your account on your first month's bill.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in & new line

For a limited time, get Apple TV 4K (valued at $130) and 6 months of Apple One for free (valued at $60) from Verizon. New and existing Verizon customers save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro Series. To claim this offer, you must trade in any old iPhone and open a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan.

iPhone 15: from $799 up $1,000 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Series at Best Buy with qualified device trade-in and activation. Pricing for the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the entry model, $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This offer includes 1-month of Xbox Game Plus Ultimate for free.

Apple iPhone 14: $799 free @ Verizon w/ new line

Get a free iPhone 14 at Verizon when you open a new line and activate the phone under an eligible Verizon Unlimited plan.

Apple Black Friday deals — Accessories

Ringke Fusion iPhone 15 Clear Case: $12 $6 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Save 50% on the Ringke Fusion iPhone 15 Clear Case at Amazon. Show off your iPhone 15's color and natural beauty while protecting it from everyday wear and tear.

Apple Magic Keyboard: $299 $229 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience on an iPad. Nothing beats a proper keyboard or comes close to the seamless integration of Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The floating cantilever design allows you to adjust the iPad Pro display to the right angle, the typing experience is comfortable and the integrated trackpad means this can fill both roles in your life as a tablet and laptop. It works with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later), iPad Air (4th generation).

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: $99 $86 @ Amazon

Save $13 on the Apple AirTag 4 Pack and get more value for your dollar. Apple's AirTags help you find lost items quickly. They have a range of 29-feet and locate everything from keys to luggage. This AirTags bundle includes four of Apple tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.

Apple Pencil 1st Gen: $99 $79 @ Amazon

The 1st Generation Apple Pencil lets you to take notes, draw and design on your iPad. It works with the Pad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (6th, 7th, 8th and 9th generations), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch and iPad Pro 9.7‑inch