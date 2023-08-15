Apple's 9th generation iPad dips to $249 — lowest price yet!

The 9th generation iPad is the cheapest Apple tablet you can get. And for a limited time, it's more affordable than ever. Right now, you can pick up the iPad 9 for $249 at checkout via Amazon's on-page coupon. That's $80 off the iPad's regular price of $329 and its lowest price to date.

If you're looking for a cheapest iPad deal in town, this is it.

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Despite being dethroned by the iPad 10, the 2021 9th generation iPad is still one of the best tablets to buy. The base model features a 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It's equipped with an 8MP wide-angle back camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera for capturing photos and videos. Apple Touch ID and Apple Pay provide secure logins and payments.

In our Apple iPad 9th gen review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave the iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its outstanding performance.

In real-world testing, we blasted it with a dozen Google Chrome tabs with two streaming 1080p YouTube videos and music in the background. The iPad showed no signs of lag. As an entertainment tablet, the iPad is perfect for accessing your favorite streaming and gaming apps. And when you want to get things done, the iPad supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard (sold separately).

Now just $249, the Apple iPad 9 is a wise choice if you're looking for a premium tablet for less.