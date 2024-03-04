Antonline drops select Lenovo ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops to under $1,000
Powerful, durable, and secure, Lenovo ThinkPads and ThinkBooks are among the best business laptops around. And for a limited time, you can save up to $290 on select Intel-charged Lenovo touch screen laptops at Antonline.
One deal worth considering is the 16-inch Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 for $849. Formerly $1,139, that's $290 in savings and one of the best laptop deals from the sale. We reviewed the 14-inch Lenovo ThinkPad E series and liked its excellent build quality, bright WUXGA display, and powerful performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be just as impressive given its 16-inch WUXGA, 13th Gen Intel Core i5 chip, and Iris Xe graphics. Primed for work and play, expect fast, efficient multitasking and smooth gaming.
If you want something more portable, you can get the 14-inch Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 for $849 ($249 off). By comparison, it's $52 cheaper the Lenovo's current price for the same laptop.
So if you're on the hunt for a sub-1,000 business laptop, don't miss Antonline's Lenovo laptop sale. Shop Antonline's entire sale and see today's featured deals below.
Antonline's best Lenovo laptop deals
Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 (Intel i5): $
1,139 $849 @ Antonline
Save $290 on the Lenovo ThinkPad Gen 1 laptop. Engineered with business pros in mind, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 (Intel i5):
$969 $829 @ Lenovo
Save $139 on the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6. Engineered with business pros in mind, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, webcam, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 (Intel i7): $
1,099 $849 @ Lenovo
Save $249 on the Intel Core i7-charged Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6. Engineered with business pros in mind, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p camera, dual speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 (intel i7): $
1,199 $879 @ Lenovo
Antonline takes $239 off the Lenovo ThinkBook 16. Engineered with business pros in mind, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, webcam, dual speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3:
$1,319 $899 @ Antonline
Save $419 on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. Students and work professionals will benefit from this laptop's high performance, durability and security. While we didn't test it, ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 customer reviews at Lenovo rate it 4.4 out of 5-stars for its sleek, portable design, top tier performance and beautiful anti-glare display.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i7-1265U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD camera with dual mic and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
