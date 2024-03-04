Antonline drops select Lenovo ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops to under $1,000

Powerful, durable, and secure, Lenovo ThinkPads and ThinkBooks are among the best business laptops around. And for a limited time, you can save up to $290 on select Intel-charged Lenovo touch screen laptops at Antonline.

One deal worth considering is the 16-inch Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 for $849. Formerly $1,139, that's $290 in savings and one of the best laptop deals from the sale. We reviewed the 14-inch Lenovo ThinkPad E series and liked its excellent build quality, bright WUXGA display, and powerful performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be just as impressive given its 16-inch WUXGA, 13th Gen Intel Core i5 chip, and Iris Xe graphics. Primed for work and play, expect fast, efficient multitasking and smooth gaming.

(Image credit: Antonline)

If you want something more portable, you can get the 14-inch Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 for $849 ($249 off). By comparison, it's $52 cheaper the Lenovo's current price for the same laptop.

So if you're on the hunt for a sub-1,000 business laptop, don't miss Antonline's Lenovo laptop sale. Shop Antonline's entire sale and see today's featured deals below.

Antonline's best Lenovo laptop deals

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 (Intel i5): $ 1,139 $849 @ Antonline

Save $290 on the Lenovo ThinkPad Gen 1 laptop. Engineered with business pros in mind, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 (Intel i5): $969 $829 @ Lenovo

Save $139 on the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6. Engineered with business pros in mind, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, webcam, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 (Intel i7): $ 1,099 $849 @ Lenovo

Save $249 on the Intel Core i7-charged Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6. Engineered with business pros in mind, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p camera, dual speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 (intel i7): $ 1,199 $879 @ Lenovo

Antonline takes $239 off the Lenovo ThinkBook 16. Engineered with business pros in mind, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, webcam, dual speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro