Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — 9 lowest price tablet deals I recommend

Early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days tablet deals are slashing prices on Fire tablets, Apple iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and more. So if you want to pick a tablet for yourself or someone else, you don't have to wait until Black Friday .

For more discounts on today's best tech, visit our October Prime Day deals hub. See today's best October Prime Day tablet deals below.

Best October Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7: $59 $39 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the 7-inch Fire 7, the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and 10 hours of battery life to the remarkably affordable slate.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Amazon

At 50% off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $149 $74 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, 6-core processor, 3GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $354 $249 @ Amazon

Save $105 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours. For $50 more, you can get the Amazon Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads,

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display via Amazon's on-page coupon. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple 12.9"iPad Pro M2 (512GB): $1,399 $1,299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro at Amazon. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro supports Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil 2. The Apple Education Store offers it for the same price and bundles it with a free $100 Apple gift card. Students, teachers and parents buying of behalf of students can benefit from this offer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $919 $799 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S9. The tablet in this deal features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing , and 256GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery. Price check: Best Buy $799

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 $569 @ Amazon

Save $130 on the Galaxy Tab S8 and snag it for its lowest price ever on Amazon. This Android tablet features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and massive 8,000mAH battery.