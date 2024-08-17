7 headphone deals I'm shopping if I needed new ear cans

Listen. I love a good pair of headphones that block out the world when I need to focus on a task. I typically prefer sound-sealing over-ear headphones also affectionately known as ear cans.

In fact, at the time of writing this, I'm streaming Tinashe's new album Quantum Baby on Spotify wearing my comfy Sony WH-XB900Ns. But what if my beloved ear cans were to fail me? Or perhaps the question should be when? Let's face it. Electronics all have an inevitable expiration date on it.

This thought especially crosses my mind whenever some cool-looking new headphones hit the stores. Like the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones for $299 ($79 off) at Amazon with Apple Care. This is one of the best headphone deals today on Amazon. Though I've always been brand loyal to Sony's iconic sound, I've always respected the Beats brand for its stylish design.

Expanding on the success of the previous Beats Fit Pro x Kim K collab, these special edition Beats Studio Pro 'phones are available in three neutral colorways. Dune (my favorite), Earth, and Moon.

As a cheaper alternative, I could go for the regular degular Beats Studio Pro with Apple Care for $208 or $179 without Apple Care. However, that Dune color scheme makes my pupils dilate with love.

In our Beats Studio Pro review, we gave them a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for top-notch call quality, noise-cancellation and spatial audio. They also deliver up to 40 hours of battery life which is 10 hours more than my WH-XB900Ns.

So if I ever needed to upgrade my audio gear, the Beats Studio Pro would be high on my wish list. That's just one of the headphone deals I'm shopping if I needed new ear cans. See my remaining picks below.

7 headphone deals I'm shopping if I had to

Beats Studio Pro x Kim K: $379 $299 @ Amazon

Currently $70 off with Apple Care included, the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Special Edition headphones are the best AirPods Max alternatives to buy. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rated them 4 of 5 stars citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $429 $349 @Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best premium wireless ear-cans to buy. Sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4.5 out of 5 stars, giving them props for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking. Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life Price check: Best Buy $349

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones: $379 $289 @ Amazon

Save $90 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life. On a full belly, the headphones had 60% juice left after 3 hours of daily use during a workweek. That's on par with their Sennheiser-rated battery life of 60 hours between charges. Features: 42mm drivers, Hi-Res playback, active noise-cancelling (ANC), built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 60-hour rated battery life Price check: Best Buy $299

Beats Solo 4: $199 $149 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones at Amazon. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion-free sound. Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio