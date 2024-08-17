7 headphone deals I'm shopping if I needed new ear cans
7 headphone deals if I were due for an upgrade
Listen. I love a good pair of headphones that block out the world when I need to focus on a task. I typically prefer sound-sealing over-ear headphones also affectionately known as ear cans.
In fact, at the time of writing this, I'm streaming Tinashe's new album Quantum Baby on Spotify wearing my comfy Sony WH-XB900Ns. But what if my beloved ear cans were to fail me? Or perhaps the question should be when? Let's face it. Electronics all have an inevitable expiration date on it.
This thought especially crosses my mind whenever some cool-looking new headphones hit the stores. Like the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones for $299 ($79 off) at Amazon with Apple Care. This is one of the best headphone deals today on Amazon. Though I've always been brand loyal to Sony's iconic sound, I've always respected the Beats brand for its stylish design.
Expanding on the success of the previous Beats Fit Pro x Kim K collab, these special edition Beats Studio Pro 'phones are available in three neutral colorways. Dune (my favorite), Earth, and Moon.
As a cheaper alternative, I could go for the regular degular Beats Studio Pro with Apple Care for $208 or $179 without Apple Care. However, that Dune color scheme makes my pupils dilate with love.
In our Beats Studio Pro review, we gave them a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for top-notch call quality, noise-cancellation and spatial audio. They also deliver up to 40 hours of battery life which is 10 hours more than my WH-XB900Ns.
So if I ever needed to upgrade my audio gear, the Beats Studio Pro would be high on my wish list. That's just one of the headphone deals I'm shopping if I needed new ear cans. See my remaining picks below.
7 headphone deals I'm shopping if I had to
Beats Studio Pro x Kim K: $379 $299 @ Amazon
Currently $70 off with Apple Care included, the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Special Edition headphones are the best AirPods Max alternatives to buy. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rated them 4 of 5 stars citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones.
Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $429 $349 @Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best premium wireless ear-cans to buy. Sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4.5 out of 5 stars, giving them props for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking.
Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life
Price check: Best Buy $349
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $328 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $71 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry-leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review, we gave them a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and superb call quality.
Price check: Best Buy $329
Cheaper option: Sony WH-100XM4 for $198 ($150 off)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: $349 $198 @ Amazon
Save $101 on Sony's previous-gen WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame impressive. We are also floored by their powerful noise-canceling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.
Price check: Best Buy $199 | Walmart $198| Target $249
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones: $379 $289 @ Amazon
Save $90 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we praise their outstanding soundstage, active noise-cancelling (ANC), and clear call quality. We gave Sennheiser Momentum 4 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for the aforementioned highlights and long battery life. On a full belly, the headphones had 60% juice left after 3 hours of daily use during a workweek. That's on par with their Sennheiser-rated battery life of 60 hours between charges.
Features: 42mm drivers, Hi-Res playback, active noise-cancelling (ANC), built-in EQ with Sennheiser Smart Control app, 60-hour rated battery life
Price check: Best Buy $299
Beats Solo 4: $199 $149 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $50 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones at Amazon. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion-free sound.
Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio
Sony WH-CH720N Headphones: $148 $98 @ Amazon
If I were looking for sub-$100 headphones, I'd save $50 on Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Although we didn't test them, I have the previous-gen Sony WH-C700N in my headphones collection and they sound great and are comfortable to wear. The new and improved Sony WH-CH720N also delivers high-quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls.
Features: Noise-cancellation, Sony Integrated Processor V1, up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge, multipoint connection for up to two devices at once
Price check: Best Buy $99
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.