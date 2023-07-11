5 Microsoft Prime Day deals — all-time low prices on Surface tablets and laptops

During Amazon Prime Day deals, you can enjoy huge discounts on these Microsoft Surface tablets and laptops during Amazon Prime Day deals. The Surface lineup is known for being innovative in portability and performance.

You can save over $680 on the Surface Pro 9 Tablet (32GB) and $600 on the Surface Pro 9 (16GB) at Amazon. These great deals extend to Surface laptops and Xbox controllers too. Today and tomorrow are great times to save big at Amazon if you're looking for a new tablet or laptop.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $2,599.99 $1,916.01

Save up to $680 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9 1TB model Surface with 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core 7 12640M CPU, 32GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: $799.99 $615

Save $184 on the lightweight (2.48 pounds) Surface Go 2 laptop. The Surface Go 2 has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It features a 12.45-inch display and Intel Iris XE graphics.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (16GB): $2,199.99 $1,599.99

Save up to $600 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9 1TB model Surface with 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core 7 12640M CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics.

Microsoft Surface Go 3: $729.99 $539.99

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is peppy 2 in 1 tablet that comes with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of Storage and uses Intel Integrated graphics. The 10.5-inch tablet also comes with a keyboard and has a FHD (1080p) webcam.