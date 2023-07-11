5 Microsoft Prime Day deals — all-time low prices on Surface tablets and laptops

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Enjoy huge savings on Microsoft Surface Tablets and Laptops

5 Microsoft Prime Day deals — all-time low prices on Surface tablets and laptops
(Image credit: Future)

During Amazon Prime Day deals, you can enjoy huge discounts on these Microsoft Surface tablets and laptops during Amazon Prime Day deals. The Surface lineup is known for being innovative in portability and performance. 

You can save over $680 on the Surface Pro 9 Tablet (32GB) and $600 on the Surface Pro 9 (16GB) at Amazon. These great deals extend to Surface laptops and Xbox controllers too. Today and tomorrow are great times to save big at Amazon if you're looking for a new tablet or laptop. 

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $2,599.99

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $2,599.99 $1,916.01
Save up to $680 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9 1TB model Surface with 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core 7 12640M CPU, 32GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics.

View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: $799.99

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: $799.99 $615
Save $184 on the lightweight (2.48 pounds)  Surface Go 2 laptop. The Surface Go 2 has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It features a 12.45-inch display and Intel Iris XE graphics. 

View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (16GB): $2,199.99

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (16GB): $2,199.99 $1,599.99
Save up to $600 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9 1TB model Surface with 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core 7 12640M CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics.

View Deal
Microsoft Surface Go 3: $729.99

Microsoft Surface Go 3: $729.99 $539.99
The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is peppy 2 in 1 tablet that comes with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of Storage and uses Intel Integrated graphics. The 10.5-inch tablet also comes with a keyboard and has a FHD (1080p) webcam. 

View Deal
Xbox Core Wireless Controller:

Xbox Core Wireless Controller: $59.99 $46.99
Save $13 on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.

View Deal
Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 