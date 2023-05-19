Microsoft Store deals: Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is up to $300 right now at the Microsoft Store with prices starting from $999. The configuration we recommend is the Surface Pro 9 with Intel i7/16GB/512GB for $1,599 which normally costs $1,899.

As an alternative, you can get the Surface Pro 9 with Intel i5/8GB/256GB for $999($100 off). This gives you great bang for your buck since you're getting double the storage for the same price of the 128GB entry model.

These are two of the best Surface device deals you can get ahead of Memorial Day.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: from $999 @ Microsoft Store

Save up to $300 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9. Prices start at $999 for the 256GB model Surface Pro 9 with 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Use it as a laptop with the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for $115 ($65 off).

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for good reason. It's super-portable and may be used as a laptop with an optional detachable keyboard. Microsoft now offers the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for $115. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price for this bundle by $65.

The Surface Pro 9 on sale packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD ensures fast file transfers and stores thousands of files.

We didn't get our hands on the Surface Pro 9 for testing, however, we took its predecessor for a spin. In our Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display, strong performance impressive and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we gauged its performance by opening the usual 24 Chrome browser tabs. The Surface Pro 8's 11th Gen Intel CPU didn't even flinch with four tabs simultaneously streaming two 1080p YouTube videos and Twitch streams apiece. We expect no less from the Surface Pro 9, given its upgraded 12th Gen Intel CPU.

If you're in the market for a travel-friendly flexible device, the Surface Pro 9 is a solid buy.