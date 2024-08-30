5 best Labor Day monitor deals to dazzle your eyes without draining your wallet

Best Buy is already gearing up for Labor Day weekend deals, and it's never been a better time to upgrade your home office space with a dazzling dual-monitor setup.

Whether you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, portable monitor, or just a cheap monitor to take back to school, most of us can benefit from a second monitor to complement the one on our laptops — especially in terms of mindful multitasking.

When it's go-time at the office, a second monitor can take your productivity to another stratosphere, instantly expanding your laptop screen's real estate in no time flat. Creators of all types can appreciate the value of a second monitor for streamlining the editorial process for photos, videos, and dense documents.

In short, the right monitor can save you time, energy, and eye fatigue in the long run. Ready to feast your eyes on a few extra pixels? Here are 5 Best Buy monitor deals to put on your shortlist during this year’s back-to-school season.

5 Top Labor Day deals on monitors from Best Buy

Acer EK220Q E3bi 21.5” Monitor: $139 $69 @ Best Buy

Take $70 off the Acer EK220Q monitor, which features an impressive 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio to deliver a crisp viewing experience and rapid-fire 5ms response time. HDMI and VGA inputs give you plenty of connectivity options, and AMD FreeSync technology determines your gaming frame rates based on your graphics card (as opposed to the fixed refresh rate of the monitor itself). Acer even keeps ergonomics in mind with a screen that tilts from -5 to 20 degrees. At this price, it’s a budget-friendly investment for laptop owners of every ilk. Features: 1920 x 1080 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Technology, blue light filter, low-dimming technology

Acer Nitro KG272U Pbmiipx 27" Gaming Monitor: $349 $169 @ Best Buy

Make the most of every pixel with the Acer Nitro KG272U Pbmiipx 27" gaming monitor, which features zippy 1ms response times to keep your opponents on their toes. The zero-frame design is complemented by low lag times and rapid refresh rate speeds up to 170Hz that deliver smooth-as-butter 2D motion scenes, with HDR10 compatibility to churn out an even more immersive color palette. Right now, you can save $180 off this popular gaming monitor. Features: 2560 x 1440 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 170Hz refresh rate, -5 to 15-degree tilt, AMD FreeSync Technology, HDR support, blue light filter

LG UltraGear 45" OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,699 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Holy smokes! This bold and beautiful curved gaming monitor features ultra-fast refresh rates up to 240Hz and a .03ms response time that will bring the bleeding edge of OLED monitors right to your living room. The 21:9 aspect ratio actually gives you more real estate than a 49-inch screen at a 32:9 aspect ratio, allowing for even more eye-popping visuals across the board. The monitor’s VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification meets industry standards for both bright and dark scenes, and a near-infinite 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio delivers a lifelike gaming experience that’ll suck you right in. Features: 3440 x 1440 resolution (21.9 aspect ratio), 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro built in, HDR support

LG 27” IPS LED 4K UHD 60Hz AMD FreeSync Monitor: $349 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $150 off the LG 27” IPS LED 4K UHD 60Hz AMD FreeSync Monitor. VESA DisplayHDR 400 brings natural textures, elements, character movements, and shadow effects to life, and AMD FreeSync compatibility delivers clearer, faster, smoother images during gameplay. Featuring DCI-P3 95% coverage of the color spectrum, this monitor is a good option for budding photographers, graphic designers, and students on a budget. Features: 3840 x 2160 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, AMD FreeSync Technology, VESA DisplayHDR 400 support