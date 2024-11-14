Wow! The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop just crashed to $799 ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday isn't for another two weeks, however, select AI-driven Dell 2-in-1 laptops are already on sale. If you're looking for a price break on a convertible laptop for school or work, here's a deal worth your while.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (7640) for just $799 directly from Dell. Normally priced at $1,149, that's $350 in savings and one of the best pre-Dell Black Friday deals available this week.

Shop: Dell Black Friday deals

In terms of price history, this is the biggest discount I've seen on this Dell 2-in-1 AI PC since its January 2024 launch. Although we didn't get our hands on this latest release, we put its predecessor through our extensive testing.

In our Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (7620) review, it earned 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its premium design, strong performance, and bright display. It lasted more than 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test which entails continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

If you prioritize versatility and want to streamline your workload, the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is a wise choice. Especially at this Black Friday-worthy deal price.

Today's best Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop deal