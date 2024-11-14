Wow! The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop just crashed to $799 ahead of Black Friday
Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Laptop
Black Friday isn't for another two weeks, however, select AI-driven Dell 2-in-1 laptops are already on sale. If you're looking for a price break on a convertible laptop for school or work, here's a deal worth your while.
For a limited time, you can get the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (7640) for just $799 directly from Dell. Normally priced at $1,149, that's $350 in savings and one of the best pre-Dell Black Friday deals available this week.
In terms of price history, this is the biggest discount I've seen on this Dell 2-in-1 AI PC since its January 2024 launch. Although we didn't get our hands on this latest release, we put its predecessor through our extensive testing.
In our Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 (7620) review, it earned 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its premium design, strong performance, and bright display. It lasted more than 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test which entails continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.
If you prioritize versatility and want to streamline your workload, the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is a wise choice. Especially at this Black Friday-worthy deal price.
Today's best Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop deal
Save $350 on the 2024 Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop (7640) with built-in AI. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life.
Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release date: January 2024
Price check: Best Buy $1,149
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop.
Reviews: While we didn't get a chance to review this year's release, we have its predecessor. In our Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 review, it earned 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its premium design, strong performance, and bright display. It endured over 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test which entails continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a versatile laptop/tablet hybrid productivity and play. In real-world tests, the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 easily juggled 24 Google Chrome tabs and a handful of YouTube videos without issue.
Don't buy if: You don't see yourself needing a 2-in-1 laptop. Dell also offers the clamshell design Inspiron 16 Laptop starting from $549.
