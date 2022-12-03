Best Sennheiser headphones and earbuds in 2022

The best Sennheiser headphones and earbuds give you everything you want from the legacy audio brand. Stellar sound: check. Refined craftsmanship: check. Impressive active noise cancellation (ANC): check. Premium accessories: check.

There’s a set of Sennheiser headphones and earbuds for every audiophile out there. The Momentum 4 stands out as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones, rivaling the category-leading Bose 700 in ANC and call quality, while also crushing the competition in sound and battery life. We share the same sentiments about the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds. Engineers looking to enhance their mixes can get great value out of the open-ear HD 560 S, while critical listeners that love analyzing their music will find the in-ear IE 600 to be one of the best-sounding models that money can buy.

Those are just a handful of options that we’ve tested. Where do they rank among the best Sennheiser headphones and earbuds? Keep reading to find out.

The best Sennheiser headphones and earbuds you can buy today

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

1. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Best Sennheiser headphones overall Specifications Size and Weight: 7 x 7.67 x 1.82 inches; 10.3 ounces Battery Life (Rated): 60 hours Bluetooth Range: 100 feet (30 meters) Special Features: Adaptive active noise cancellation, ambient listening mode, aptX Adaptive Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) View at Musician's Friend (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Exceptional soundstage + ANC and call quality that nearly rivals the Bose 700 + Everlasting battery life + Powerful connectivity + Lots of adaptive and customization features Reasons to avoid - Finicky touch controls

The Momentum 4 are Sennheiser’s best noise-cancelling headphones to date. ANC is always on and automatically adapts to your environment, neutralizing noises across the frequency spectrum. Enabling the Wind Noise Reduction feature heavily reduces the presence of gusty winds on the soundscape. Sennheiser’s powerful mic array also demonstrates superb vocal capture during calls and voice assistant use. A powerful 42mm transducer system, aptX Adaptive support for Hi-Res playback, and multiple EQ settings give these headphones exceptional sound that only a handful of competitors can match. Most importantly, a full charge generates up to 60 hours of listening time.

At $349, the Momentum 4 are priced lower than ANC favorites like the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM5, though the touch controls are better executed on those two models.

Read our full Sennheiser Momentum 4 review.

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

2. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Best Sennheiser wireless earbuds overall Specifications Size and Weight: 2.7 x 1.7 x 1.3 inches (earbuds + charging case); 0.2 ounces (per bud); 2.34 ounces (charging case) Battery Life (Rated): 6.5 hours (ANC on); 7 hours (ANC off); 28 hours (charging case) Bluetooth Range: 80 feet (24 meters) Special Features: : Adaptive noise cancellation, customizable EQ, location-based sound profiles Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Outstanding audio quality + Terrific ANC + Beautiful design + Acceptable battery life + Lots of sound customization Reasons to avoid - Disappointing call quality

For true wireless conformists, it doesn’t get any better than the Momentum True Wireless 3. The design has been significantly changed from previous versions, highlighted by an all-aluminum front with polished matte finish and debossed Sennheiser insignia. Most of the Momentum 4’s special features are available on these buds to personalize sound and noise cancellation, which are both top tier for immersive, distraction-free listening. Two other hallmarks worth noting are the responsive touch controls and respectable battery life with wireless charging support.

Sennheiser’s mics perform well for ANC and voice assistance, but they struggle during voice and video calls.

Read our full Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 review.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3. Sennheiser CX Plus Best value for Sennheiser sound and noise cancellation Specifications Size and Weight: 2.3 x 1.3 x 1.6 inches (charging case); 0.21 ounces (per bud); 1.23 ounces (charging case) Battery Life (Rated): 8 hours (ANC on); 9 hours (ANC off), 24 hours (charging case) Bluetooth Range: 60 feet (18 meters) Special Features:: Active noise cancellation, ambient listening, customizable EQ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Accurate sound + Restrained, stylish design + Strong noise cancellation + IPX4 water resistance Reasons to avoid - Still bulky for small ears - No wireless charging or Find My Earbuds mode

Several critics felt Sennheiser dropped the ball with the original CX True Wireless, the company’s first attempt at a mid-range model with legacy sound. Not only does the CX Plus fix most of the problems of the past, but it adds noise cancellation into the mix, which performs better than what the Momentum True Wireless 2 produces. Full-bodied sound is expected right out of the box, though you have the option to tweak it via EQ. The onboard mics also pave the way for great call quality and voice assistance. Battery life is another hallmark that shouldn’t be overlooked, providing up to 8 hours of ANC playtime per charge.

There are some popular features missing, and the design could have been smaller, but the sound and noise cancellation are enough value to warrant the purchase.

Read our full Sennheiser CX plus review.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Sennheiser HD 560S Best wired Sennheiser headphones value Specifications Size and Weight: 7.8 x 4.4 x 12 inches; 9.92 ounces Battery Life (Rated): None Bluetooth Range: None Special Features: Angled transducers, compatible with numerous audio devices, detachable 3-meter cable, comp Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Open and airy soundstage + Very comfortable + Accurate, insightful sound + Bundled adapter allows for use with portable DAC Reasons to avoid - Not wireless - Lacks features

These hard-wired headphones are one of Sennheiser’s more affordable and underrated releases. The HD 560S analyzes any music track you play and presents every detail with precision. Bass is clean and impactful, mids are engrossing, and highs are striking. Build quality is sturdy and materials such as the velour-covered earpads feel incredibly soothing on your ears.

A lack of features and wireless functionality make the HD 506S one of the least portable-friendly Sennheiser headphones out there. However, you can still connect it to any smartphone with a headphone jack and a portable DAC to give mobile sound a tremendous boost, which is something not many wireless headphones can do.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Sennheiser IE 600 Professional in-ear studio monitors with luxury sound Specifications Size and Weight: Not stated Battery Life (Rated): None Bluetooth Range: None Special Features:: 3.5mm and 4.4mm (balanced) cables supplied, multiple ear tips, carrying case Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Expansive and engrossing sound + Super build quality + Personalized fit + Highlights lesser recordings Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Not wireless

Wired earbuds aren’t that popular these days, but for old-school types that prefer a wired connection, which does provide better sound quality, the IE 600 is a fantastic choice. Some experts refer to it as Sennheiser’s best in-ear monitors and we won’t argue that. The 7mm TrueResponse transducers produce extra-wide frequency range and ultra-low distortion characteristics for accurate sound. Craftsmanship is gorgeous; these buds are made from ZR01 amorphous zirconium using a 3D printing process. You even get upmarket accessories like a 4.5mm balanced cable for connecting to high-end audio systems.

You better have lots of cash saved up because these don’t come cheap at $699. Be prepared to deal with a super-thick cable as well.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Flagship sound for a lower price Specifications Size and Weight: 3.02 x 1.72 x 1.3 inches, 0.2 ounces (per bud) Battery Life (Rated): 7 hours, 28 hours (with charging case) Bluetooth Range: 800 feet (243 meters) Special Features: Active noise cancellation, ambient listening mode, customizable EQ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Terrific sound + Sharp-looking design + Longer battery life than the AirPods Pro + Strong active noise cancelling Reasons to avoid - Don’t provide the best fit - Mediocre call quality

Basically, Sennheiser repackaged its popular wireless earbuds with a bigger battery and active noise cancellation, and the end product is undeniable. The Momentum True Wireless 2’s ANC performance are up there with the AirPods Pro, using a single mic on each bud to minimize ambient sound at high levels; loud TVs and noisy neighbors will go unnoticed. Playtime has been increased from 4 to 7 hours, with the gorgeous slate gray fabric charging case housing an extra 3 charges. These buds also retain the beautiful sound of the original, delivering sumptuous audio with precise detail, which can also be personalized via the Sennheiser Smart Control app, though the default profile is great as is.

Those with small ears and pockets will find the Momentum True Wireless 2 less enticing, as the buds don’t provide the best comfort or fit for tiny ear holes, while the upscale price tag ($300) makes them one of the more expensive options in the category.

See our full Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Quality performance for an affordable price Specifications Size and Weight: 10.2 x 7.1 x 3.9 inches, 8.4 ounces Battery Life (Rated): 19 hours (NC on); 25 hours (NC off) Bluetooth Range: 30 feet (10 meters) Special Features: Active noise cancellation, aux jack, NFC Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Neutral sound + Easy-to-use controls + Adequate battery life + Elegant design Reasons to avoid - Noise cancellation affects audio - No hard-shell travel case

A mid-range pair of headphones with superior sonics and solid noise cancellation might seem unrealistic to some, but the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC is an exception to the rule. There is much to admire here besides its affordability, including a relaxed fit, simple controls, and clean, tight sound. Battery life isn’t too bad either for a model that has been on the market for over three years. And what's not to love about the luxe design, which is highlighted by a matte-black finish with accented chrome?

Sennheiser's NoiseGard technology doesn't match Bose's or Sony's ANC power, but it can silence outdoor rackets and up to 70% of airplane rumble. If it weren’t for the faint hiss in the background when enabling ANC and lack of a premium travel case, the HD 4.50 BTNC would be deserving of higher placement on our list.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Sennheiser Momentum 3 Signature sound in a sophisticated package Specifications Size and Weight: 7.8 x 6.7 x 1.78 inches 10.6ounces Battery Life (Rated): 17 hours Bluetooth Range: 500 feet (152 meters) Special Features: Active noise cancellation, transparency mode, Tile and NFC integration Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Superior sound quality + Nostalgic, mature design + Reliable active noise cancelation + Awesome wireless features Reasons to avoid - Buggy controls - Battery life is shorter than the competition

As eloquently put in our review, “take premium materials and make a beautiful pair of headphones, add stellar sound and a great companion app, shake vigorously and you have the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless.” Improvements in noise cancellation and niche features like Tile integration make these cans appealing to brand enthusiasts that want a more traditional-looking Sennheiser headphone in wireless form. A rich, warm soundstage only sweetens the deal.

Battery life is shorter than the competition and there still seems to be some bugs in the system, but those are the only compromises you’re making to enjoy satisfying ANC and wireless sound.

How to choose the best Sennheiser headphones and earbuds for you

Know what category of headphones or earbuds you’re shopping for. Sennheiser sells so many that can be used for different purposes, from critical audio tasks to casual listening. Commuters should lean towards noise-cancelling headphones, whereas engineers and studio mixers can check out some of the brand’s professional on- and over-ear headphones. Casual consumers that want a little of everything may find just that with some of Sennheiser’s wireless earbuds.

Like Sony, Sennheiser’s legacy revolves around audio quality. Any pair of brand headphones or earbuds must exhibit Sennheiser signature sound. What does that consist of? High fidelity, lots of detail, and well-balanced frequency range to hear lows, mids, and highs clearly. Some of Sennheiser’s newer releases come with settings to customize audio, which is optional.

With the company venturing more into current consumer trends, special features are becoming more important and help keep certain models futureproof. If you can snag a pair of headphones or earbuds with noise cancellation, go for it, but reference our list to see what performance is like. You’ll want access to a companion app with multiple tools for personalizing the user experience. Don’t forget essentials like quick charging and voice assistant support.

Long battery life is vital for all wireless headphones and earbuds. Sennheiser does provide lengthy playtime for their models. Those using wired headphones will want to ensure the aux cables bundled with their headphones are both sturdy and compatible with different audio devices.

How we test the best Sennheiser headphones and earbuds

When testing for the best Sennheiser headphones and earbuds, we evaluate several factors, including design, comfort, sound, and value. All selections are compared to similar products in terms of features, fit, and pricing.

Sennheiser headphones and earbuds are worn over the course of a week for 2 to 3 hours daily. During this period, Laptop Magazine assesses comfort, ease of use, noise cancellation (if applicable), and audio quality. Our reviewers then listen to sample tracks across several music genres, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, and classical, while analyzing clarity, depth, imaging, and volume. Audiobooks, games, podcasts, and videos are also accounted for.

Any headphones or earbuds featuring the latest audio codecs (e.g., aptX, LDAC) are tested using compatible hi-res streaming services (e.g., Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal). To learn more about how these services can improve the sound quality on your laptops and mobile devices, check out this expert audio codec FAQ that breaks down FLAC files, MP3s, and all other audio file codecs.

Once testing is complete, we rate these models based on our five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). Any product that is truly exemplary is awarded an Editor’s Choice.