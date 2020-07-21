Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card site is live: Here's what we know

Seagate just plopped the Xbox Series X's first Storage Expansion Card on its website, available for people to look upon but not pre-order just yet.

However, the product page, which was spotted by MSPowerUser, shows off what the card looks like in relation to the Xbox Series X and new Xbox controller. It also reveals how it'll work in conjunction with the internal hard drive.

Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card details

(Image credit: Seagate)

This Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card will provide an additional 1TB of SSD storage and can be easily plugged into the back of the system. The SSD connects via the PCI-Express port, enabling it to access super-fast transfer speeds.

Since the SSD is based on PCIe 4.0 tech and has access to two lanes, it should be able to match the internal SSD's speed of 2.4 GB/s. If you're cautious about getting the SSD on day one, Seagate offers a three-year limited warranty with the card as well.

"Seagate is thrilled to be a key player in next-generation gaming. With a new standard in performance, games will be more dynamic, visually stunning, and immersive than ever," Jeff Fochtman, Senior VP at Seagate, wrote. "Seagate's Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card technology delivers additional game storage at peak speeds, replicating the console’s internal SSD experience. We are proud to join forces with Xbox and can’t wait to help gamers immerse themselves in the high-fidelity experience."

It's unclear how much this expansion card will cost, but my guess is that it has to be at least $200. A standard SATA SSD for the Xbox One costs $199, and I expect this to be more expensive.