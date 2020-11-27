Wow! Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop now $300 off in superb Black Friday deal

If you've been looking for a Black Friday deal on a gaming laptop, look no further. The Acer Nitro 5 (AMD 2020) offers top performance for a surprising price.

Right now, Walmart is offering the Acer Nitro 5 (AMD 2020) for just $799. That's $300 off its original price of $1,099. With the addition of an RTX 2060 and 16GB of RAM, this price is wild enough to be considered "off the rails," it might even be one of the best Black Friday laptop deals!

Acer Nitro 5 (AMD 2020) deal

Acer Nitro 5 (AMD 2020): was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

Right now, you can save $300 on the 2020 Acer Nitro 5 at Walmart. While the 9th gen processor seems a little outdated, you won't be left wanting with an NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU and 256GB SSD. The 1TB HDD and 16GB of RAM only sweeten the deal more.View Deal

The Nitro 5 (AMD 2020) laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080), a 144Hz IPS display, a 9th Gen 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. For graphics, it's equipped with an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU and 6GB of graphics memory.

In regards to design, the Nitro 5 has a classy, matte-black plastic exterior and a brushed texture on the hood with a reflective black metal Acer logo. Measuring 14.2 x 10 x 1 inches and 5.1 pounds, this is a gaming laptop that isn't annoyingly bulky, either.

In our Acer Nitro 5 (AMD 2020) review, we really enjoyed its comfortable keyboard and generous array of ports. We also loved the specs offered for the budget-friendly price, and that was with a GTX 1650 GPU and 8GB RAM for $669. Bumping up those parts to include an RTX 2060 and 16GB for $799 seems like such a steal in comparison!

Black Friday is just about here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts