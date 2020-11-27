Top-rated 500GB SSD costs only $60 thanks to insane Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are getting better and better, gradually providing more great reasons to buy into these incredible discounts.

Currently, you can get your hands on the SK Hynix Gold P31 SSD for just $59.99 at Amazon. The drive typically retails at $121.99, meaning you're getting this for a little more than half-off.

SK Hynix Gold P31 500GB: was $121.99 now $59.99 @ Amazon

This high-speed SK Hynix Gold 500GB SSD is now $62 off, giving desktop users great incentive to upgrade from what they're currently using. If you're looking for incredible performance, this is a must-buy.View Deal

The SK Hynix Gold P31 500GB is no joke. Our sister site Tom's Hardware gave this beast 4.5 stars out of 5 last month, claiming it's "a top-tier SSD that offers tremendous value."

It has read speeds of up to 3,500MBs, write speeds of up to 3,200MBs and comes with a 5-year warranty in the case of hardware failure.

Now that it's $62 cheaper than the listing price, there's no better time to invest in such a powerful solid-state drive, especially if you were already looking to build a new desktop computer soon.

We’ll be looking out for the latest Amazon Black Friday deals as and when they appear, and to ensure you don’t miss out, be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.