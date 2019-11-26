This hugely discounted ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the laptop I'd buy this Black Friday

With piles of Black Friday laptop deals stacking up, it can be difficult to sift through them all and pick just one. Fortunately, your choice just got a lot easier.

Lenovo is selling the ThinkPad X1 Carbon — the best business laptop around — at a steep discount. Using the eCoupon "THINKSGIVING" will save you up to $1,657 on this portable yet powerful notebook.

Every configuration of the latest 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is on sale, so you can save big and get the exact specs you want. While the models with Intel 8th Gen CPUs are cheapest, we suggest spending a bit more on versions with Intel's new 10th Gen CPUs, especially the six-core Core i7-10710U CPU.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen, Core i7): was $2,639 now $1,449

This is my favorite option in this long list of deals. Why? Because this model has the new six-core Core i7-10710U CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a bright, 400-nit 1080p display.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen, Core i7): was $3,009 now $1,649

If you need more storage, Lenovo has another model with the same powerful Core i7 CPU but with 512GB of storage. This specific unit also has a 14-inch, 1080p display but at 300 nits.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen, 4K): was $2,849 now $1,567

If you want the best display and don't need as much power, Lenovo has a ThinkPad X1 Carbon with a 4K screen and a Core i5 CPU. That panel gets up to 500 nits of brightness.

The 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is an incredible laptop. In our recent ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we gave the laptop a 4.5-star rating and praised it for its attractive, lightweight carbon fiber design, best-in-class keyboard and long battery life (on the 1080p mode, at least).

We tested the 1080p and 4K display options and found them both to be bright, vivid and detailed. None of this is news to anyone who already owns a ThinkPad X1 Carbon. However, they'll be pleased to know that the 7th Gen model has improved quad speakers that pump out loud, punchy audio.

For all of these reasons, the 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the best business laptop and one of the best overall laptops you can buy. The model that's on sale should be even better than the one we tested thanks to its more powerful 10th Gen CPUs.

This discount is part of Lenovo's Black Friday sale, so keep in mind that these deals could disappear at any moment.

