The $75 SteelSeries Arctis 1 is the cheapest wireless gaming headset deal on Prime Day

While Amazon Prime Day may be closing soon, there are still a ton of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals still active, and you can't properly game without a good wireless gaming headset to back you up, which is why you should pick up the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless while you can since it's $25 off.

Right now, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is on sale for $75 at Amazon. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is the first gaming headset to use a USB Type-C dongle. Oh, and it sounds great and feels good, too.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless: was $100, now $75

The SteelSeries Arctis 1, one of the best budget gaming headsets around, has gone full wireless, and is the first headset to use a USB Type-C dongle. It's also compatible with the SteelSeries Engine 3 software to deliver a customizable EQ. Of course, the Arctis 1 still has the same comfortable ear cups and solid overall gaming sound.View Deal

Not a lot has changed in the Arctis 1's design, apart from it going wireless. The headset features the same discreet, yet luxurious design. It's not cheap, nor does it look needlessly gaudy. You won't feel self-conscious wearing this bad boy out in public.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless boasts excellent wireless connectivity with adapters for just about any device you'd want to use it on. It has comfortable ear cups to bless you with that sweet gaming sound, and its software makes that same audio customizable.

SteelSeries rates the battery life on the Arctis 1 Wireless for 20-plus hours, which lined up with my testing. At the time, I used it for 2 hours commuting Monday through Friday and also spent several 5 hour-long play sessions with it on afterward without charging it.

