The best Black Friday printer deals are at Walmart — Save up to 59% on HP, Canon and more

The best Walmart Black Friday deals don't just include laptops, but it also offers huge savings on Canon and HP all-in-one wireless printers. Walmart even slashed the price of its Flashforge 3D printer to just $299 in a bumper Black Friday deal that will appeal to those of you looking to up your print game.

Keep in mind that most of these deals are going live at 12:00 AM ET on Fri, Nov 27, so you'll want to jump on them before they sell out. Walmart has tried to cover all the bases with its printer deals, providing the entry-level Canon TS3322 Wireless All In One Printer for just $19 (was $44) and the HP OfficeJet 5222 All-in-One Printer for $39 (was $99)

Walmart Black Friday printer deals

HP OfficeJet 5222 All-in-One: was $99 now $39 @ 12:00 AM ET on Fri, Nov 27

This printer comes with 4 months of free ink, as part of HP's 'Instant Ink' program, which is a cost-effective way to stay on top of your ink requirements. And this is a perfect printer if you're looking for a color inkjet to print and/or copy a few hundred pages each month. It also comes with two-sided printing, and can be connected wirelessly via WiFi.View Deal

Canon TS3322 All In One Printer: was $39.99 now $19 @ 12:00 AM ET on Fri, Nov 27

If you're looking for a low-cost printer that can print, copy, and scan, and all over a WiFi connection, then the Canon Pixma TS3322 is a decent choice, especially given it's incredibly low price. But you can expect to pay a little more on ink, as it uses the 2-Cartridge FINE Hybrid Ink System.

FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer: was $553 now $299

This is a wonderful, entry-level 3D printer that the whole family can enjoy. It comes fully-assembled, and uses the traditional filament-based printing technique (you just feed a spool of plastic into the printer head, which then gets heated up and 'extruded' in layers that make up a 3D model). A few years ago, you would have had to pay in excess of $1000 for a 3D printer of this quality. And now it's yours for just $299.View Deal