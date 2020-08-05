Surface Pro X sees $299 price cut in rare tablet deal

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. And for a limited time, you can save big on Microsoft's versatile tablet PC.

Currently, Amazon has the Microsoft Surface Pro X on sale for $999. Normally $1,299, that's $299 its normal price and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet.

This is one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.

Microsoft Surface Pro X (256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's currently $299 off at Amazon. View Deal

Microsoft's Surface Pro X 2-in-1 converts from tablet to laptop in a cinch.

The Surface Pro X in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

As we note in our Surface Pro X review, we liked its slim, attractive design, bright, vivid display and long battery life. It also has the best webcam we've ever seen on a laptop or tablet.

Design-wise, the Surface Pro X slimmer than the Surface Pro 7 with slender bezels and rounded corners. It retains the same convenient kickstand of its sibling on the back.

At 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches and 1.7 pounds (minus the keyboard and stylus), the Surface Pro X is smaller, weighs the same as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (12.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds). Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is lighter and slimmer (1.4 pounds, 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches).

On the Laptop Mag Battery Test, the fully charged Surface Pro X went the distance of 9 hours and 45 minutes. It not only surpassed the Surface Pro 7 (7:30), it also beat the 8:16 category average for tablets.

For your connectivity needs, the Surface Pro X is equipped with two USB-C ports and a dedicated Surface Connect charging port.

At $300 off, you can't go wrong with the Surface Pro X if you're looking for a flexible Windows tablet that does it all.