Surface Laptop 4 hits record low price of $799 this back-to-school season

Currently, the excellent Surface Laptop 4 is on sale for $799 at Amazon. Normally, this laptop costs $999, so that's $200 in savings. This is the Surface 4's lowest price ever and one of the best back to school laptop deals for the money.

You can buy it directly from the Microsoft Store for the same price.

Now $200 off, the Surface Laptop 4 is at its lowest price yet. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD. The Microsoft Store has it for the same price.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 is a worthy successor to the previous-gen Surface Laptop 3. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 display, AMD Ryzen 5 4680 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD. This hardware configuration is suitable for multitasking and light gaming.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review, we praise its sleek, sturdy design, fast AMD CPU performance and a comfortable keyboard. The laptop's battery lasted 12 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test — which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 4 is identical to its previous-gen sibling with its attractive metal design and gorgeous 13-inch display options.

Weighing in at 2.8-pounds and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 4 is just as portable as its competitors. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.8 pounds). It's slightly lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

Following the trend of today's ultraportable PCs, ports on the Surface Laptop 4 are minimalist. For your connectivity needs, you get a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A input and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording.

Now at its best price yet, the AMD Surface Laptop 4 is a solid choice if you're looking for a capable Intel laptop alternative.